Barrow Brewing Company in Salado will present a special lecture series about the season of Epiphany the last four Thursdays in January.
Each week, a different minister will speak about Epiphany, the feast day and liturgical season celebrated by many Christians as the revelation of God incarnate as Jesus Christ.
All lectures will begin at 6:30 p.m. KD Hill, Barrow co-owner, said the presenting ministers will be Father John Williams, rector at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Salado, on Jan. 9, followed by Pastor Gerry Harrow from Fortress church in Harker Heights on Jan. 16. Father David Peters, an Episcopal Church planter in Pflugerville, will speak Jan. 23. The series will conclude Jan. 30 with Tyler Fletcher, an art historian who will talk about reflections of Epiphany in Texas church stained glass windows.
“All four of these gentlemen have been asked to speak about Epiphany and what it means to them in the 21st century and how we can take the lessons from the New Testament and apply them in today’s world,” Hill said.
She said Epiphany is the season on the liturgical church calendar when people who followed Jesus realized that he was God and recognized that holiness.
“So taking time throughout the year, specifically the season when people are talking about resolutions and renewing their goals or refreshing and revitalizing their lives as part of their New Year’s resolutions, I think it’s especially important for them to also consider the spiritual side and take time to notice God, divinity, holiness in today’s world,” she said.
Hill said the series will appeal to people of all denominations, even those who may not have a background of following the liturgical calendar.
“There are still themes that are part of the New Testament and are applicable to any denomination, so I think any Christian could find some interest in the topics,” she said.
Hill added that even people who practice other religions or aren’t religious at all can appreciate the meaning of the season, especially when everyone is focused on changing and being better.
“I think everyone is looking for holiness,” she said. “Everyone is looking for that spark of magic or glory and connection and divinity — everyone is looking for that, and sometimes it’s in our daily lives that we see it,” she said.
Hill said, to her, Epiphany is even better than Christmas.
“Because in Christmas, Jesus shows up,” she said. “But during Epiphany, that’s when all of us get to see and realize — like have our eyes opened - that he is the son of God.”
Hill said she hopes people will show up and participate in the conversations and look for ways God is moving in their lives, and that they will see that holiness in their daily lives and the people they get to interact with.