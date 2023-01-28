First Christian Church activities
First Christian Church will participate in the Day for Women event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple. Attendees are encouraged to visit the church’s booth, which will be manned by Senior Minister Mike Snell and members of the church.
The church will hold a game night at 5:30 p.m. today in Kress Hall at the church, 300 N. Fifth St. in downtown Temple. Games will include bingo, Tenzi, train, chicken foot, 42, Uno and others.
The church’s Bible study will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 8, led by Senior Minister Mike Snell. The church’s Sunday worship service is held at 10 a.m.
All activities are open to the public. For information visit www.firstchristiantemple.org.
C.A.R.E. Leadership Network
The public is invited to attend the next meeting of the C.A.R.E. Leadership Network at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the city of Temple Resource Center, 101 N. Main St. in Temple.
The meeting will include breakfast, prayer, and a time of fellowship. Leaders from churches, non-profit groups and the community will give updates on their organizations.
Grief Share at Temple First Church of the Nazarene
The Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, is sponsoring a Grief Share program.
The 13-week series will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays now through April 7. The program offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
To sign up visit griefshare.org. For information call the church office at 254-773-3744.
Grief Share at Canyon Creek Baptist Church
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, is offering a Grief Share program 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 22 through April 30.
The program is open to anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one. The program features video seminars with experts in grief recovery.
For information call the church at 254-773-6084 or visit griefshare.org.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job 1 and 2nd Timothy and Titus (Christian leadership), Colossians and James.
The class meets weekly. There are three options to participate: In person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women); and live on the Zoom online meeting platform.
The in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton. The class is open to all adults.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, co-ed, or married couples.
Each week participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class breaks for Christmas and spring break and finishes the week of May 1, 2023.
To register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
For information call 254-718-6104.
