Groups will gather around Central Texas to pray Thursday.
The events are planned as part of the 70th year of National Day of Prayer. All across the nation, millions of people will be gathering for worship and prayer in city halls, county courthouses, parks, businesses and houses of worship.
The National Day of Prayer was established in 1952 by unanimous vote in both Houses of Congress, and was signed into law by President Truman.
In Belton, an observance of the National Day of Prayer will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The event — organized by the Central Texas Republican Women and the Salado Area Republican Women groups — will be held on the north side steps of the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Participants will have the opportunity to pray for the community and for the nation.
The theme for this year is “Lord Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty,” and the corresponding Bible verse is 2 Corinthians 3:17.
In Temple, an outdoor prayer will be held at the flagpoles from noon to 1 p.m. at the Temple Municipal Building, 2 North Main St.
An evening event is planned from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
A concert of prayer and small prayer groups will be part of the event.
For more information on the Temple and Bell County Expo events, call Rudie & Amy Diaz 254-217-0810.
The events will be open to the public.
Other Central Texas events are planned. Among them:
• First Baptist Church, 3310 S. WS Young Drive, will have worship and prayer at 6:45 a.m. Contact Tim McKeown at 254-702-7577/
• Rollins Brook Hospital in Lampasas will have morning prayer from 8 to 9 a.m. Contact Chaplain Sergio Silva at 937-823-0121
• Prayer and free lunch is planned from noon to 1 p.m. at Killeen City Council Chambers, 101 N. College St., Killeen
Additional information is available at www.praykilleen.com.