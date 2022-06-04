My Dad had a way of telling me, or anyone else he thought needed to hear it, that they were maybe talking too much.
He would say, “You talk like a radio,” meaning non-stop.
He told me often that when a person talked, it should mean something.
I have come to understand that our words should be worth something.
Our words can do great things, like encourage someone, share things we have learned that can be helpful, comforting and even bring laughter and express love.
Our words can do a lot of negative things as well.
The thing is, we get a choice.
We hear talking coming from a lot of people as we navigate life and its challenges. Rightfully so I guess.
A lot of the words I hear during this virus situation reflect people’s fear, confusion, and sometimes anger. That’s not surprising, given the circumstances.
A lot of repetitive talking from people “talking like radios”.
Maybe this helps us cope with a new and frightening thing.
I have figured out that the most important words I have spoken have been the ones I have directed to God.
The reason they are the most important is because these words brought me the best results.
Not because of what I have said, but because of the reply, the direction I receive.
God does not seem to mind when I “talk like a radio”.
He understands my fear, confusion and even anger.
I know that my words to Him never fall on deaf ears.
Maybe I should do more talking to God in prayer.
Daniel chapter 10 reports the message that God sent to Daniel after he had been calling out to God.
“O man greatly beloved, fear not! Peace be to you; be strong, yes, be strong!” So when he spoke to me I was strengthened, and said, “Let my lord speak, for you have strengthened me.”
It’s normal that we might have moments of being concerned, confused and afraid through these days.
It’s OK to pour ourselves out to God. It’s even better to listen. He has great things to tell you and they all mean something.
If you are reading this please understand how much God loves you.
Remember that He loves us so much that He came in the form of man to show us the greatest act of love, and leave us with some words that help us through the dark times.
So, in all our talking, maybe try to make sure it is showing love and encouragement.
And maybe direct more of them to the one who gives us the most wonderful and helpful replies.