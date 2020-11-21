Local girls from Temple Troop No. 1274 of American Heritage Girls recently served children in need by donating their time and energy to the Operation Christmas Child Christian charity.
The girls collected monetary donations and distributed shoeboxes at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Temple on Nov. 14. The shoeboxes will be filled with gifts and personal items and will be delivered to children in need around the world.
Abigail Rodriguez, 7, of Temple said she enjoyed packing a shoebox with a stuffed animal.
“The boxes are important so that children learn about Jesus,” she said.
The American Heritage Girls program is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community, and country. The program which was founded 25 years ago in 1995, consists of girl members who participate in Badge Programs, service projects, leadership opportunities, and outdoor experiences, all with an emphasis on Christian values and family involvement.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the good news of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories. National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child lasts until Nov. 23. For information, visit samaritanspurse.org.