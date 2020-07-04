First Presbyterian Church worship service and car parade
First Presbyterian Church, 2500 Church St. in Belton, will hold a worship service and car parade to celebrate Independence Day 10 a.m. Sunday.
The event is open to the public and participants are encouraged to decorate their car in a festive Fourth of July fashion. Attendees may bring lawn chairs and awnings to sit outside their car during the service. Church officials ask those in attendance to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks. At 11 a.m. the best-decorated car will be recognized.
Community Bible Study registering for fall
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study (CBS) adult evening class is registering members for next fall’s 30-week in-depth interdenominational Bible study of the Gospel of John.
Beginning Sept. 14, the class will meet weekly from 7:30-9 p.m. Monday in the small sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Belton, Sixth and Main streets. The class is open to all adults. Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or married couples.
The class will break for Christmas and spring vacations and finish at the end of April 2021.
To register or to obtain additional information, go to templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or contact the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5 p.m.
Summer Bible study
Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave. in Temple, is offering a summer Bible study for students in sixth through 12th grade. The program will take place 7-9 p.m. Sundays in the Impact Community Garden located behind the church building.
Penn Eichorn will lead the program. All events will be held outdoors and social distancing practices will be followed. Masks are encouraged and will be provided to those who need them. Snacks and drinks will be available, but students will need to eat dinner beforehand.
For information contact Penn Eichorn at 347-497-0081.
Belton First United Methodist Church vacation Bible school
Belton First United Methodist Church is offering an online vacation Bible school program. An opening ceremony will take place on Facebook Live 9 a.m. starting July 13. The program will run through July 17. The program is open to children age 3 through fifth grade. Supply kits will be provided and there is no cost to register.
To register, visit https://vbspro.events/p/events/beltonfumc.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or dropping off items in person at 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.