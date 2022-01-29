There is a journey that each one of us must take. It is a journey with only two directions. One direction leads to God and the other direction leads to the pursuit of self interest or selfishness.
Our journey is complicated by the fact that many of us don’t take the time to read the warning signs along the way. When God calls us home how do you want to be remembered? Do you want it to be said that you were good and tried to help humanity and that you tried to walk with the Lord. Or, do you want it to be said that you were selfish and looked out for number one. Was your daily walk one that acknowledged God in all your ways and let Him direct your path?
A journey without God breeds a sense of non-fulfillment and disappointment, no matter what you aspire to achieve. But a journey with God opens up the windows of Heaven and rewarding opportunity.
Consider the unsaved millionaire who comes to the close of his life. He lived in luxury and like all unsaved people he thought he would build bigger barns and hoard his stuff. Jesus told the rich man, “Thou fool, this night your soul is required.” His soul was required that night and not tomorrow or the next day.
A life without God misses the whole point of existence. What good will we do as a body of Christ in 2022?
God gives a person the authority to choose his or her path, but not without consequences. In the Book of Jonah, we find that Jonah ran from God’s will. When he boarded a ship for Tarshish, he was operating on self-will. But when a violent storm overtook the ship, Jonah was thrown overboard and swallowed by a big fish. He had a few days to rethink his choice. Life gave Jonah another chance. He finally saw a detour sign on life’s road and that sign led him back to God.
Some people are non-repentant. We hate to admit we are wrong, or weak, or imperfect, or incapable of supplying our own needs and making our own wise choices. We stubbornly plunge ahead and run from God’s guidance. We sometimes end up in unfulfilling careers, and the pain of these choices last longer than three days.
Jonah’s second chance brought him back in line with God’s will. He learned to follow the direction of the Lord no matter how difficult, and in the end, he witnessed the great reward of repentance and service to the Lord. Jonah learned how to lean and depend on Jesus. He found out if you trust Him He will provide. Do you trust Him and has He provided for you?