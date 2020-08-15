Virtual worship has its place and still does for many congregations but, for Cristina Waits, it couldn’t replace seeing the faces of her church family and hearing their voices at Temple Bible Church, she said.
Sunday was the church’s first in-person church service in the sanctuary since May.
“It was definitely a blessing and reminds me how blessed we are to have the freedom of religion,” Waits said.
“People were excited to be back together in a large group setting,” Pastor Chase Bowers said.
Waits didn’t worry about safety, she said. Masks and hand sanitizer were available near the entry. A satellite site is available for people who have health concerns. There is plenty of room in the sanctuary between families and masks are required — even during worship.
“Masks are never totally comfortable — especially while singing — but it is a small sacrifice to be able to gather together and not risk exposing anyone else,” Waits said.
No matter how long the coronavirus lasts, Bowers said he wants people to know and feel what Psalm 46 says — “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear.”
“We are just so confident God will be with us,” Bowers said.
The church tried to have in-person assemblies during the summer that were safe for everyone, and had outdoor meetings in May, Bowers said. Two services in June were held outdoors at Wildcat Stadium.
After meeting with the church’s board of elders and other churches, it was ultimately decided to gather again on Sundays inside the church — in a way that was safe and showed responsibility and love for their neighbors and themselves, Bowers said.
While discussing safety protocols, Bowers remarked on some things that have changed during in-person worship services.
If not on stage, everyone must wear masks.
“We wear masks out of love and care for one another,” Bowers said.
The band is spaced out across the stage, and any “meet and greet” activities are urged by Bowers to take place outside the building instead of in the lobby.
Temple Bible Church has been the location for funeral services for several people who died from COVID-19, Executive Pastor Danny Cunningham said.
Bowers also mentioned the funeral services but didn’t say how many were held so he could protect the families’ privacy.
Worship services are at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sundays. Masks are required for people ages 5 and older. Social distancing is a must. Hand sanitizers are located in many places — all to make people secure in the knowledge the church cares for those with whom God entrusts us, he said.