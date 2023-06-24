The Bell County Expo Center will welcome back one of its largest convention customers on July 7 after a four-year pandemic pause
Prior to 2019, summers in Belton were marked by Jehovah’s Witnesses filling hotels and restaurants as they attended annual conventions at the Expo Center. In 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition and the church cancelled in-person events around the world and held programs virtually.
“We loved being able to have virtual conventions during the pandemic years in order to keep communities safe, but we also felt something vital was missing,” said Noe Moreno, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Gathering together in person at our large conventions has always been a distinctive part of our worship and we are so excited to be back enjoying our fellowship. It will be an unforgettable experience.”
Some 6,000 conventions will be held worldwide as part of the 2023 “Exercise Patience!” convention series. In the United States alone, more than 700 conventions will be held in 144 host cities. From Friday through Sunday, six convention sessions will explore the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through scriptural examples.
A live baptism will be performed following the Saturday morning session and a prerecorded drama will be featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.
“Patience is an essential quality that all Christians desire to have. However, maintaining patience is a real challenge, especially in these difficult times we live in,” said Moreno. “Spending three days receiving spiritual education on how we can be more patient at home, at work and in our daily lives will be something very timely for all of us.”
Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world for more than 100 years. After resuming smaller in-person meetings and their public ministry during 2022, the summer of 2023 marks the first time they will gather at much larger regional events around the world since the lifting of pandemic restrictions.
The Belton convention is open to the public, Moreno said.