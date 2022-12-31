FORT HOOD — Chaplain (Col.) John Manuel, the program director for the School of Spiritual Counseling and guest speaker at the ceremony, mentioned that these recently qualified Family Life Chaplains would be able to provide their expertise to the military and continue to grow those skills.
“I think you’ll have to take what you have learned here with you and continue to develop to be not just a good counselor, but a great counselor,” Manuel said to the newly minted Family Life Chaplains and their families. “I think you’re going to need to know God, know yourself and walk humbly.”
The graduate program, which typically takes two to three years to complete, was condensed to 18 months to help get chaplains to their next assignment. Students were required to complete 500 hours of counseling as well as 100 hours of supervision and 100 hours of theological integration training. According to Manuel, theological integration training encourages students to embrace their faith and incorporate it into their counseling practices.
“Foster your spiritual formation, and we’ve invited you to do that here,” Manuel said. “Both individually and especially in the community to which you will serve, through your churches, through prayer and scripture and confession, all the spiritual disciplines that we’ve talked about here and integrated into our counseling continued to do that.”
Chaplain (Maj.) Brandon Johnson was one of the four graduates of the advanced program. He started this journey 18 months ago and is looking forward to using the skills he has acquired on his tour at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. He has confidence in the new skills he will bring to his new unit.
“This is one of the best gifts the Army has given me,” Johnson said. “It’s a wonderful balance of theology and counseling skills. It’s very practical, useful, and immediately applicable to what we will do next.”
Commanders across the Army put a lot of faith in their assigned Family Life Chaplains and the credentials and skills that come with that designation. Brig. Gen. Sean P. Davis, commander 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, said it’s about connecting the dots between leader, buddies and their families to make sure they get the help they may need. These new Family Life Chaplains will help bring those together.
“I think it’s amazing to see the Army get four new Family Life Chaplains,” Davis said. “When you look at the Golden Triangle that the Chief of Staff of the Army laid out, you understand that it means helping connect those dots and develop our soldiers and get them on a personal growth that doesn’t just resolve problems but helps make them resilient.”