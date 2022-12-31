Chaplains

Four chaplains graduated from the Family Life Chaplain Qualification Course during a ceremony held at the Chaplain Family Life Training Center on post.

 Eric Franklin/Fort Hood Sentinel

FORT HOOD — Chaplain (Col.) John Manuel, the program director for the School of Spiritual Counseling and guest speaker at the ceremony, mentioned that these recently qualified Family Life Chaplains would be able to provide their expertise to the military and continue to grow those skills.