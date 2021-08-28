C.A.R.E. Leadership Network events
The Community, Alternative, Resources and Empowerment Leadership Network has announced several upcoming events.
The C.A.R.E. network will hold a fellowship breakfast event 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at 101 N. Main St. in Temple. The breakfast will be provided by the Temple Charter Academy cooking staff. The event will include prayer, sharing, and the meal.
The C.A.R.E. network also will hold a back-to-school prayer service 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple.
Area leaders and residents will pray for local schools, children and staff members.
For more information about the network, visit careleadership.org.
Bruceville-Eddy United Methodist Church
Bruceville-Eddy United Methodist Church, 404 W. Third St. in Eddy, is 100 years old and needs a new roof and the congregation has organized a “Raise the Roof” barbecue benefit.
The fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and plates of smoked barbecue and sausage will be available for $15 each.
For information call 512-826-6895.
Operation Christmas Child leadership event
Operation Christmas Child is seeking area project leaders to learn how to mobilize others to pack shoebox gifts for children in need around the world.
A leadership workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in the fellowship hall of Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn up-to-date information about Operation Christmas Child through group activities and demonstrations.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of the international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse.
For more information contact Catherine Scribner at 254-624-0926.
Greater Belton Church of God in Christ
Greater Belton Church of God in Christ, 1122 W. Second Ave. in Belton, will mark its 105th anniversary with a Super Day Celebration 4 p.m. Sunday.
The special guest churches are Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ; Hicks Chapel Church of God in Christ of Lampasas and Pastor Elroy Darden; and Williams Chapel Church of God in Christ and Pastor Darrell C. Martin.
The theme, selected by Pastor Berry, is “Be ye steadfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord” (1 Corininthians 15:58).
Bishop Shelton C. Rhodes, pastor of Greater Zion Church of God in Christ, will be the keynote speaker.
‘Catholic 101’ at St. Luke Catholic Church
St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, is offering a “Catholic 101” Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults class.
The class is for those who have questions about the intersection of faith and life and are interested in learning more about the Catholic faith and becoming a member of the church. Classes will begin on Thursday, Sept. 9. Anyone interested in attending the class may email rcia@slparish.com or call Tom Olsen, RCIA team leader, at 254-773-1561.
