A group of local teenagers are ready to carry on a long-standing Temple Bible Church tradition of conducting Bible studies throughout the community.
This year’s Impact Bible Clubs activities will run June 21-24 and a family carnival will be June 25. Temple Bible Church has been holding the summer event for middle school and high school students for more than 20 years.
“We have 115 students participating this year,” said Tim Cartwright, local outreach and junior high pastor at the church. “They will be split into about 20 teams of five to seven students, and they will go out into the community and lead Bible clubs.”
Each team will be accompanied by an adult, he said.
The teams will be transported by volunteers three times a day — morning, afternoon and evening — to lead Bible Club meetings.
“The will meet in backyards, at parks, by splash pads and at youth centers to spread the Gospel through games, songs and Bible stories,” Cartwright said.
The teams will invite those who attend the Bible Club meetings to the family carnival, which will include games, inflatables and a quick dinner, he said. A video of the week’s highlights also will be shown.
For information visit the Temple Bible Church Facebook page, the church’s homepage templebiblechurch.org, or call 254-778-3233.