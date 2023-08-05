First Christian Church Temple
First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple, has announced several upcoming activities.
A worship service will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The guest speaker will be Earl Lloyd, director of Churches Touching Lives for Christ in Temple. During the service, there will be a time for dedication and blessing of the backpacks that will be given to students in Temple ISD for the 2023-2024 school year. The Praise Team led by David Perez-Guerra, music director and pianist, along with guitarists John Friesner and Brent Mathesen, and vocalists Melissa Lohr and Kaiya Fowler will lead the congregation in music. Holy Communion will be served.
Two study groups will meet 9-9:45 a.m. on Sunday.
On Wednesday, Aug. 9, all women are invited to have lunch together at 11am at Bella Blue Restaurant in Temple. This will be a time of fellowship. Contact the church office at 254-773-9061 to RSVP.
The Wednesday Study Group study will resume meeting on Aug. 9 from 6-6:45p.m. The study group’s topic is “Imagine God’s Limitless Love, A Covenant Conversation with Disciples.” This study will acquaint participants with the Disciples of Christ denomination.
On Saturday Aug. 12, volunteers will assist in distributing food at Churches Touching Lives For Christ from 8 a.m. to noon. Anyone interested in helping in this project are asked to meet at CTLC on Avenue G at 8 a.m.
The church will hold a game night 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 19. All are invited to bring a snack and join in playing card, games, dominoes, board games, and bingo with prizes.
Hopewell Baptist Church seeks pianist
Hopewell Baptist Church is seeking someone interested in playing piano every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the availability to also perform some afternoon programs at 3 p.m.
Anyone interested in this position may contact 254-721-0098 for information.
Operation Christmas Child workshop
A project leader workshop for Operation Christmas Child will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to “Grow Your Shoeboxes” as part of the Operation Christmas Child program. Each year, the program sends shoebox gifts to children in need around the world.
For information contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
‘Going Beyond’ simulcast
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold “Going Beyond,” a Priscilla Shirer simulcast event, on Aug. 26.
Tickets are $20 each and includes a light breakfast, lunch and door prizes. Tickets may be purchased online at creekfamily.org./simulcast or at the church office from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For information call Martha Chandler at 254-228-7444 or Mary in the church office at 254-773-6084.
First Methodist Church Day for Women
The First Methodist Church of Temple will hold its annual fall event, “A Day for Women,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, in the the Grobowsky Worship and Life Center at the church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
The event will include the “Going Beyond” Priscilla Shirer simulcast.
Tickets are $30 each. The event includes a catered lunch, door prizes and a booth from Stitches of Love Women’s Quilt Ministry. Proceeds will help fund local mission and outreach programs. Tickets may be purchased online at tinyurl.com/day4women or at the church office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For information contact Kay Birkholz in the church office at 254-773-5269.
Temple First Church of the Nazarene Grief Share program
Temple First Church of the Nazarene will hold a Grief Share program from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays from Sept. 8 through Dec. 8. The program is a 13-week series that offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
Participants may register online at griefshare.org. For information contact the church office at 254-733-3744.
Canyon Creek Baptist Church Grief Share program
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, is holding a 13-week Grief Share program on Sundays from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. from Aug. 13 through Nov. 12.
This is the church’s fourth cycle of the program, which offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
Anyone interested in participating in the program may sign up at griefshare.org. For information call the church at 254-773-6084.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Ruth, Samuel and Ephesians.
Beginning the week of Sept. 11, the class will meet weekly. There are three options to participate: in person Monday night (open to men, women and co-ed groups); Wednesday morning in person (open to women only); and on the Zoom online meeting platform. All in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton.
Each week participants will receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. The questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small group discussions, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class will break for Christmas for three weeks and spring break for one week and finish the week of May 6, 2024.
For information or to register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or call the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or to reach out during work hours call 254-231-2393.
‘Rooted in Faith’ Bible study
Helping Hands Ministry invites the public to attend its “Rooted in Faith” Bible study sessions at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the chapel at the ministry at 2210 Holland Road in Belton. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month the program is offered in English and the first and third Wednesday of the month the program is offered in Spanish.
The public also is invited to join the ministry in prayer on the last Friday of the month at 8 a.m. in the ministry’s chapel.
For information about Helping Hands Ministry, visit www.helpinghandsbelton.org.
Offering assistance
Are you in need of food or clothing? Breads and Threads food and clothing pantry is located at the rear of Keys Valley Baptist Church located at 4393 U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It offers nonperishable food items, clothing for various ages and sizes, as well as a limited supply of personal hygiene items.