The children’s ministry at Foundation United Methodist Church in Temple is expanding to meet a need that goes beyond the church and into the community by launching a Mother’s Day Out program this fall.
Beginning in September, classes will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays for children ages 12 months to Pre-K. Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with optional early bird and late day extensions. Registration for the 2020-2021 school year is now open.
Sharon Smith, Children’s Director, said the need for a Mother’s Day Out program became apparent with all the growth in the area, especially on the west side of Temple.
“So many neighborhoods are going up, but the schooling and the availability of programs for parents that are either going back to school or have stay-at-home parents that need time to do other things, there was just a void,” she said.
Smith added that wait lists for existing preschools and Mother’s Day Out programs are already very long.
“And we had always planned on opening a preschool, but it just never felt like the right time,” she said. “And we just really felt like 2020 was the time. With all of the growth, this will be an extension of our children’s ministry that we’re making that available for those new parents that are coming in.”
She said they are very excited to offer Mother’s Day Out for the community, and they have been grateful for the response so far. Smith said nearly 20 kids have signed up, and only two are church members.
“So it’s clearly been filling a need that’s been there for a while,” she said.
She said they have also had a lot of interest from families stationed at Fort Hood. She explained that it’s hard to find quality care for your kids when you aren’t from the area, so it’s nice to have another option for them.
“We really want to be a place that is safe and accessible and just offers those family members time to do other things, but knowing that their kiddos are taken care of,” she said. “We like to have that spiritual component so our classes aren’t just academic.”
The program will be able to serve 52 children, with one teacher and one aid dedicated to each classroom. Smith said the goal is to keep the class ratio small.
“That way each child gets the proper focus, no one falls through the cracks, and when teachers aren’t feeling overstretched and harried they can really meet those children’s individual needs,” she said.
She said some classes are beginning to fill up, but they are still accepting applications. Parents can register children who will turn 12 months old in September through five years old. Registration can be completed online at foundationumc.org/mdo.
The program will follow the ABCJesusLovesMe Preschool Curriculum, a comprehensive, research-based curriculum focusing on Bible, academics and personal development.
Beginning in the one-year-old class, goals by the end of the year will include learning 28 signs for basic words, first and last name and basic obedience. The students will also be introduced to 28 animals, colors and shapes, Bible stores, poems, songs, books
“So all of those things that are really important for social and physical development, we start to plant those seeds early,” Smith said.
The curriculum will progres each year by adding counting and letters, learning more words, honing motor skills, practicing manners, and introducing more books, Bible stories and memory verses.
“By the time they’re in year three and year four they are working on more of the spatial concepts, like sorting,” Smith said. “We start working on AB and ABA patterns with them. So truly by the time they graduate preschool they’ll be on par with other students. They will be ready for kindergarten.”
She said by then, children will have been introduced to phonetic sounds of letters and will practice writing their name. They will learn skills like remembering their address, answering the phone politely and how to call 911.
“So we’re really committed to this not just being daycare and not just being a spiritual formation class,” Smith said. “This is a preschool and we want these kiddos to be socially prepared for kindergarten, but also academically prepared.”