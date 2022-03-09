About 40 parishioners gathered at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple on Wednesday for a prayer service in solidarity with Ukraine.
“Parishioners expressed a desire to gather for a time of intentional prayer for the country of Ukraine, its people and our world leaders,” Rachel Harber, an associate missioner, said during the service. “I think now is a time that we, the people of God, lift our hearts and cry out.”
In addition to its normally scheduled noonday Eucharist, the service — which lasted just over an hour — featured special prayers for peace and the people of Ukraine, and a mediation for Olga of Kiev, the patron saint of Ukraine.
“Tragically human beings are inclined towards war. We see an event vividly and tragically unfolding in Ukraine,” Harber said. “As Russia continues their invasion, we remember today those … whose own lives or those whose family and friends are affected by this war in Ukraine from across the ocean. We join together as a community to pray for an immediate end of this violence and restraint from domineering leadership, and a return from war towards peace.”
Father Steve Karcher, the rector at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Killeen, was among those who joined in prayer on Wednesday.
“The importance of prayer is to give us an opportunity to clarify not only our feelings but also to follow up on Jesus’ promise … that whenever we reach out to his Father and our Father in Heaven, that our requests and our words will be heard,” he told the Telegram.
With more than one million refugees having fled Ukraine in the past week, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency, Christ Episcopal Church directed offerings from parishioners to Episcopal Relief and Development.
“Episcopal Relief and Development is partnering with Anglican agencies and other ecumenial partners to provide humanitarian assistance to people fleeing the violence in Ukraine,” Episcopal Relief and Development said in a statement. “Working through the Action by Churches Together Alliance, Episcopal Relief and Development will provide cash, blankets, hygiene supplies and other needed assistance.”
Abagail Nelson, executive vice president of Episcopal Relief and Development, highlighted how faith networks are already active in the border areas of Poland and Hungary.
“We will continue to coordinate with these networks, in order to meet the needs of the people who have been displaced,” she said in a news release.
Further donations to the Episcopal Relief and Development’s International Disaster Response Fund can be made via mail to 300 N. Main St. in Temple, online at bit.ly/2TbZoIV, or by texting a contribution amount to 844-984-0619, according to Christ Episcopal Church.