Special programs set at Eighth Street Baptist Church
Eighth Street Baptist Church, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple, has announced several new upcoming programs.
Dr. Sonjanette Crossley of the First Church of God in Christ will be the guest speaker for a Mission Sunday program at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The church also is starting a new Bible study ministry series titled “Strengthening Our Faith For Such a Time As This”. As part of the program, congregation members will give presentations at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The Rev. Ernest Gamble will present “The Faith to Keep Moving Forward” on Feb. 3.
Deacon Walter Ponder will present “Why Does Faith Work For Such a Time As This” on Feb. 10.
Julia Franklin will present “Trusting God in a Story For Such a Time As This” on Feb. 17. Deacon Michael Williams will present “The Strength of Faith” on Feb. 24. Leslie Daniels will present “Faith in Uncertain Times” on March 3. Sandra Harrison will present “Faith to Wait on The Lord” on March 10.
The Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. will close out the series with “Keeping Our Eyes on the Prize” on March 17.
