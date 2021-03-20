Cedar Valley Baptist Church
After being on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cedar Valley Baptist Church is one again holding its Fourth Friday gospel singing events. The next event will take place 7 p.m. Friday, March 26.
“We had (the singing sessions) back in the fall, but COVID got a little bit heavy,” said church spokeswoman Linda Jackson. She said the singing events draw “quite a good crowd” and church officials wanted to wait a little while before starting the events again since social distancing can be somewhat difficult in the small venue.
Jackson said now that the COVID-19 pandemic has “calmed down enough” church officials are once again comfortable holding these in-person singing events.
Anyone who wishes to perform may contact Linda Jackson at 254-947-5100. The church is located at 12237 FM 2843 in Salado.
Val Verde Baptist Easter service
Val Verde Baptist Church of Holland will have an outdoor Easter “SonRise” service at 8 a.m. on Easter Sunday (April 4).
The service will offer a choice: participants can just drive in and stay in their cars, or park their cars and sit in the Tabernacle pavilion.
“Val Verde Baptist Church hosted a drive-in service last Easter with great success. Providing the option this year of sitting in the Tabernacle, we wish to accommodate every participant’s level of comfort and social distancing needs,” Cathy Osborn, church spokeswoman, said in a news release.
Donuts, coffee and juice will be served to all participants, and “car-hop” service will be provided for those who choose to remain in their cars. The event is open to the public.
There will be no Bible study or worship service on April 4.
The church is located at 1058 FM 2268 in Holland.
For more information call or text Pastor Richard Worden at 254-541-6581; or email to jard811@gmail.com.
Jehovah’s Witnesses virtual program
“Have You Found a ‘Pearl of High Value’?” is the theme of a virtual event set for Sunday sponsored by Jehovah’s Witnesses.
In one Gospel account, Jesus used the parable of the pearl to illustrate the motivating value for the truth about God’s Kingdom, the solution to mankind’s problems. This free 30-minute program unlocks the meaning of that parable, explaining what the kingdom of the heavens is and how that valuable knowledge can help us attain peace and a sense of security even amid a pandemic.
“The pandemic changed our lives within weeks, bringing the economic, educational, and social systems to their knees,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “What has not changed is spirituality and its powerful effect on people’s lives.”
Another event that the Witnesses are also inviting people to attend: the annual observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death on March 27.
For information about these programs visit www.jw.org or https://tinyurl.com/8me85n6n.
Submission guidelines
Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or dropping off items in person at 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.