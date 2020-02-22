Peaceful Rest black history program
Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 105 Walton St. in Moody, will hold its annual black history program 3 p.m. Sunday.
The special guests will be the Rev. George Feagin and the congregation from Bethel Independent Methodist Church of Temple. The event is open to the public.
Eighth Street Baptist black history program
Frank Jackson, assistant vice chancellor for state relations for the Texas A&M University system, will be the guest speaker during a black history program 10 a.m. Sunday at Eighth Street Baptist Church, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple.
Jackson, who is the former mayor of Prairie View, is an authority on black history. He is a 1973 graduate of Prairie View A&M University and also a former captain in the U.S. Naval Reserve.
Special music will be performed by the Eighth Street choir and a soul food dinner will be served following the program.
First Church of God black history program
A black history month program will take place 4 p.m. Sunday at the First Church of God in Christ, 1005 S. Terrace St. in Temple.
The theme is “Reflecting on Black Historical Innovators/empower people for greatness”. The event is open to the public.
St. Paul United Ash Wednesday services
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2407 W. Ave. P in Temple, will hold a drive-through imposition of ashes and prayer at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, and a 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday service with songs and imposition of ashes as the congregation begins Lent and prepares for Easter.
For information call 254-778-3851.
Belton First United Ash Wednesday services
Belton First United Methodist Church, 205 E. Third Ave. in Belton, will hold the imposition of ashes at three different times on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26. Beginning at 6:45 a.m., “drive by ashes” can be received in the church parking lot. They also will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Family Life Center. The third opportunity to receive the ashes is at the evening worship service that begins at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary.
Men’s Day set at Corinth
Corinth Baptist Church, 321 S. 10th St. in Temple, will host its Annual Men’s Day service 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Theme is “Godly Men Revitalized For God’s Purpose In 2020” and the corresponding scripture is Psalms 51:7-12.
The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Selman Bridges Jr., associate minister of Corinth Baptist Church. During the service, Ellis Stevens will be honored as Corinth’s Man of The Year. Stevens is a trustee, deacon in training, member of the finance committee, and a member of the Men of God. Music will be provided by the Male Chorus of Corinth. The event is open to the public.
