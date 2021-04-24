Eighth Street Baptist Men and Women’s Day
Eighth Street Baptist Church will observe its annual Men and Women’s Day 10 a.m. Sunday.
Minister Marva Harrison will be the keynote speaker. She is a graduate of Baylor University and serves as a principal for the Midway school district in Waco. She also is a member of First Baptist Church NBC of Waco.
Harrison will speak on “Strengthening Your Faith for Such a Time as This”.
Also, the Christian Soldier award will be presented to Betty Dudley and the Rev. Earl Franklin for their dedicated service to the church. Deacon Walter Ponder and his wife, Evelyn, are the co-chairs for the program.
The church is located at 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple.
National Day of Prayer
The Central Texas Republican Women and the Salado Area Republican Women groups invite the public to participate in the 70th year of the National Day of Prayer observance 10 a.m. Thursday, May 6, on the northside steps of the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Participants will have the opportunity to pray for the community and for the nation. The theme for this year is “Lord Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty,” and the corresponding Bible verse is 2 Corinthians 3:17.
The event is open to the public.
C.A.R.E. Leadership Network prayer breakfast
The Community, Alternative, Resources and Empowerment Leadership Network will meet 7:30 a.m. Thursday, May 6, at A New Day Fellowship Church, 510 E. Ave. J in Temple for fellowship, breakfast and prayer. The meeting is open to the public. Those who attend will be asked to wear a mask and follow COVID-19 safety precautions.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.