September 11 is the anniversary of the tragic event back in 2001 that everyone wishes had never happened. Along with being Patriot Day, this year September 11 is also National Grandparents Day!
Grandparents Day is celebrated on the first Sunday following Labor Day. Appropriately, the official flower is the forget-me-not. This is a special day to remember and honor our grandparents.
And for us who are grandparents, it’s also a great opportunity to honor our grandchildren! My wife and I are very grateful for our seven wonderful grandkids, aged 11 to 21. Although they don’t live in Texas, we do stay connected and enjoy seeing them when possible. Perhaps you also are among the 30 million Christian grandparents in America? What a joy to welcome and love our children’s children whether they’re small or already grown. Average age for becoming a first-time grandparent is 47. The average age of all grandparents is 60, and the average number of grandchildren is four.
What creative ways have you discovered to love and encourage your grandkids, affirming how happy you are to have them in your family? Spending time alone with each is an important time to relate to them in age-appropriate ways. Recently our 15-year-old grandson visited. When he was younger, he enjoyed the wooden stilts I made for him. This time we watched a soccer match on TV, toured the mammoth dig near Waco, enjoyed Summer Fun and helped pick okra from the garden. With our 12-year-old granddaughter we discussed the intriguing mystery story she had written.
Sharing interesting stories is an important way to pass on family traditions and values. Listening well and perhaps asking, “Have you ever thought about…?” could start a meaningful conversation. Texting and phoning help us stay connected when apart.
My wife and I are learning how to be better intentional Christian grandparents, an ongoing process. The Bible speaks to this: “Only be careful, and watch yourselves closely so that you do not forget the things your eyes have seen or let them fade from your heart as long as you live. Teach them to your children and to their children after them” (Deut. 4:9). We should share how we came to faith in Christ and suggest that the Christian faith can be our grandkids’ source of hope and encouragement too. We can pray for them regularly by name asking for God’s protection, provision, and guidance.
How is your grandparenting going? Grandparenting with a purpose is always a challenge, but what a privilege! An outstanding resource is legacycoalition.com. This unique ministry offers a free weekly grandparenting webinar called Grand Monday Nights. On Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, Temple Bible Church along with 106 other churches nationwide, will host the livestreamed Legacy Coalition Grandparenting Summit. Registration is still open, so please check it out. May you and I be intentional Christian grandparents for the glory of God and the good of our children’s children!