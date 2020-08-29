Operation Christmas Child leader workshop
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham, will have a project leader workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple.
The event will include food, fellowship and an update on this year’s shoebox collection project. Those who attend are asked to wear a face mask. Hand sanitizers will be available. To RSVP for this event, call 254-541-2456.
Calling for prayers
Members of Grace Church of Salado have been participating in the national Power of Prayer initiative and other residents also are encouraged to participate.
Every evening at 8 p.m., residents are encouraged to spend one minute praying for U.S. troops, local citizens and for the return of America to a Godly nation.
Submission guidelines
