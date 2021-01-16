“Lilly” sat at the living room window, looking out on her street where she had lived for over 50 years.
This house had been her home most of her life. Normally she retired to bed around 10:00pm but tonight was different. As the clock reached to midnight, despite her fatigue, she sat quietly and patiently, waiting for her ride.
Around 12:05 am the lights of her cab shined down the street approaching her home. Lilly put on her coat and gloves, and purse, and carried a little bag containing bath essentials, and waited at the door for the driver to ring her doorbell. All the lights in the house except for the lamp in the living room was already out. Everything was turned off, and when the doorbell rang, Lilly opened the door and handed the driver her carrying bag. As they left, she closed and locked her door for the last time.
“Hello mam, my name is Jak.”
“Hello,” Lilly replied, “I am Lilly Sands. Glad to meet you.”
Once settled in the cab, Jak asked, “Where do you want to go?”
“If you don’t mind”, Lilly answered, “I am going to South Main Hospice Center, but first I would like to ride around a little.”
Stunned, Jak replied, “Of course, where do you want me to take you?”
For the next hour, she led him from one place to another, telling him of her life history connected to each place. As they would leave the different locations, each time she would become quiet as if she was closing the doors of her life, one place after another. Finally, around 2 a.m. they arrived at the Hospice Center. Immediately, aides came out to meet them as the cab approached the entrance. Before they wheeled her into the facility, Lilly handed Jak $100 and thanked him for the ride.
Stunned, Jak first refused, but Lilly insisted “No please accept this as one last good thing I can leave on this earth before I go to my Heavenly home.” Reluctantly, Jak accepted.
As he saw them wheel that precious soul into the hospital, he knew he would never forget this evening for as long as he lived. The tears fell as he drove away. This was his last client and although it was early in the morning, strangely he was not tired.
It is easy to get caught up in the traps of this life, not realizing that the days spent can never be recaptured. No one knows how long their life will be in the beginning, but if one is blessed with a long life, they find that the days fly by like sparks from a fire in the night.
Psalm 90:10, 12 “10 The days of our years are 70; and if by reason of strength they are 80 years yet is their strength labor and sorrow; for it is soon cut off, and we fly away.”
“So, teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.”
Time is a gift we have that can never be regained if it is wasted. Everyone here is on a journey that will end one day. Eternity is as sure as life and death. Connecting with your eternal Maker is the most important decision anyone will ever make.
John 11:25-26: “Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?’”