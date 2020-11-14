For some members of the First Baptist Church in Belton, understanding what the pastor says can be a challenge. Over the past two years Pat Munoz, minister of Hispanics at the church, has helped translate each Sunday sermon live for Spanish speaking congregation members.
While originally through headsets, recently the church has expanded the translations to include cell phones on the local WiFi connection.
Munoz said live translations at the start were difficult but over the past two years it has become easier.
“I receive the notes from the preacher every week then I do my best to translate the sermon faithfully over the headsets,” Munoz said. “It has been hard work, but it has been easy for me because it is from English to Spanish. My first language is Spanish … so it is easy for me to translate into Spanish.”
The Spanish speaking congregation at the church previously was its own church called Dunamis, but chose to be absorbed by the larger church in 2018.
Munoz said this merge came from wanting all the congregation members to have the same message. He said most of those who were originally part of the Dunamis Church moved over, with some trying to challenge themselves with the all English services and others relying on the Spanish services.
While the church has offered online streaming of the sermons, Munoz said the live Spanish translations are limited to those at the services in person.
Munoz said the number of people listening to the translation has been down since the pandemic hit, with membership dwindling and only an average of 10 headsets used at each service.
“We worked very hard to get (the members) to accept the new situation and stay, and it worked very fine until COVID-19 (hit),” Munoz said.
With the start of in person services again two weeks ago, Munoz said he hopes to try and get the number of listeners to once again increase.