Storms happen every day in this world. Some have a direct effect on us personally, and some we can view from afar. Storms have a beginning, middle, and an end. (“This too shall pass!”)
Focus is of utmost importance as we pass through the storms of life. Jesus said, “In this world you will have tribulation, but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world!” (John 16:33) Jesus Christ is our hope, our anchor in the midst of any storm that we encounter in this life.
There are some storms (trials and tribulations) that we have encountered because we have made wrong decisions and foolish mistakes. Thank God that He is merciful and always brings us through these pitfalls. God is not the Author of many of the storms that we encounter, but He is always available for us to call upon Him, and He will bring us through every storm that we will encounter, and will bring us safely to “the other side”.
It is very important how we react or respond in these storms of life. If we turn to the Lord and ask for discernment and wisdom, He will reveal to us something of eternal value that He is working in our lives. “Count it all joy when you encounter various trials knowing that the trying of your faith works patience and will bring about maturity.” (James 1:3-5)
According to the Apostle Peter, “we will be distressed for a little while, so that genuineness of our faith, though tested by fire, may bring honor and glory to Jesus Christ.” (1 Peter 1:6-7)
There will be times when Jesus will lead us into a storm to reveal to us what is really in our hearts: faith or fear. After performing great miracles, healing the sick and feeding the 5,000, Jesus told His disciples to “get into the boat and go over to the other side.”
He had to force them to get in the boat because they didn’t want to go. They could see that a storm was brewing over the Sea of Galilee. The Lord knew exactly what the Father had in mind. (This is a test!) Sure enough, a great windstorm arose and the boat began to sink. They were very afraid and Jesus was asleep! “Jesus, wake up! Don’t You care that we are perishing?” Jesus arose, rebuked the winds and the sea. He then turned to His disciples and said, “Why are you so fearful? Have you still no faith?” (Mark 4:35-41)
I believe the disciples flunked this time of testing. They should have responded in faith, but reacted in fear, missing the opportunity to grow in faith. I believe Jesus is asking the same question to His Church! “Where is your faith?”
These last several months have released some ferocious storms that have turned the world upside down. Though God did not cause these storms, He is using them to reveal what’s in the hearts of people, especially Christians. The lawlessness, the violence, the political chaos and the overreach of governmental control have caused a pandemic of fear. The negative, lying media has fueled the flames of hatred, racism, frustration and hopelessness. Their biased journalism has caused many to become paralyzed with irrational anxieties and fears. (Hint: If you listen to the lies of the media, you will be full of fear and frustration. If you listen to the voice of the Holy Spirit and focus on Jesus, you will be full of His peace and His faith.)
Where is God in all these storms? “The Lord sits as King over the flood; He sits as King forever!” (Ps 29:10) In the midst of these storms, the Lord wants your attention on Him, and not on the storms. Only Jesus will give us peace through these storms. We will be fearless and full of faith in our mighty King! He is the only One who will calm these storms, and He will bring peace in this world and in our hearts!
When the people of God sincerely turn to God with all their hearts, they will be empowered with fresh fire and a dynamic faith that will bring Holy Spirit revival to this great nation!
“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord!”