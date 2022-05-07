The Rev. Keith Pozzuto has been called to be the rector of Christ Episcopal Church.
Pozzuto comes from Waco, where he served as the first full-time college missioner in Waco as campus pastor to students at McLennan Community College, Texas State Technical College and Baylor University since 2017.
He began his pastorate in early April and will be formally installed as rector in September.
Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St., is a growing church in historic downtown Temple. The church began meeting informally in 1882, shortly after Temple was founded; the congregation’s official beginning is 1883.
Pozzuto graduated from Geneva College, a Christian liberal arts school in Beaver Falls, Pa., with a bachelor of science in community ministry. He earned a master of divinity degree from Trinity School for ministry in Ambridge, Pa., and was ordained in the Diocese of Pittsburgh, where he served as a youth minister and later as rector of Christ Church, Brownsville, Pa.
He currently serves on World Mission Board for the Episcopal Diocese of Texas since 2020.
He accomplished a record of program building and church growth during his tenure. While at Waco, the campus ministry grew from five to 70 participants, while establishing a partnership with Waco’s three Episcopal congregations. He also raised more than $150,000 in the first college mission’s capital campaign.
Before his work in Waco, Pozzuto served as interim chaplain at All Saints School and assistant rector at Christ Church, both in Tyler. In Tyler, he led neighborhood small groups that grew from 90 to more than 175. He also developed curriculum based on Coen Brothers’ movies and the gospel, “Star Wars” and Christian orthodoxy that reached 25-50 adults weekly.
From 1997-2000, he traveled more than 35,000 miles and reached more than 20,000 young adults during a three-year tenure with Youth with a Mission, one of the largest evangelistic missionary organizations in the world. Additionally, he has completed graduate courses in theology, mission training and evangelism.
Members of Christ Episcopal Church are actively involved in ministries to feed the poor and homeless; numerous Bible studies throughout the week, either in person or via Zoom; sponsoring games and fellowship for residents of low-income housing facilities; prayer groups; and youth groups.
Pozzuto and his wife, Melinda, are the parents of two grown children, Gregory and Samantha “Sam”.
“Melinda and I are so fortunate to be able to be a part and to lead the great people of Christ Episcopal Church,” Pozzuto said. “There are great opportunities in Temple and Belton in growth and in realizing our mission to know Christ and make him known; from a brand new Mainstreet Community Garden, to our gospel-centered music ministry, and our ancient faith that is open to all. Melinda and I are blessed to be with a group of pilgrims on this journey of faith.”