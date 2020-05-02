The Australian box jellyfish is considered the most venomous creature in the ocean. No — you’re not reading the wrong column — keep reading!
The box jellyfish gets its name from the cube-like shape of its bell. About 60 tentacles grow from the bell and can reach 10 feet in length. Each tentacle has about 5,000 stingers. It moves illusively through the water and its venom attacks the heart, nervous system, and skin cells. It is so overpoweringly painful, human victims have been known to go into shock and drown or die of heart failure before even reaching shore. You do NOT want to bump into a box jellyfish.
Unless, of course, someone had removed every stinger from its tentacles. Without stingers, there would be nothing to fear from this jellyfish. It would become as dangerous as the stuffed octopus on your child’s bed. There would be no reason to fear this formerly frightening creature.
The same is true of death. Death had a sting. It’s the sting of punishment that every one of our sins deserve. God’s law in the Bible says this plainly: “The wages of sin is death” (Ro 6:23). But Jesus has removed every stinging sin! “The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Cor 15:56-57).
Because of what Jesus has done for us – dying on the cross and rising victorious over death – death has no sting for those who believe in him! That is why the apostle Paul wrote, “Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?” (1 Cor 15:55).
Because Jesus died on the cross for your sins, now death is merely another event along the way to the perfect world God will one day create for his followers. When we die, our bodies will be placed in the ground while our souls go to be with God. And then, on the day this world ends, listen to what will happen: “the trumpet will sound, the dead will be raised imperishable, and we will be changed…When the perishable has been clothed with the imperishable, and the mortal with immortality, then the saying that is written will come true: ‘Death has been swallowed up in victory.’” (1 Cor 15:52, 54). His death is YOUR victory over death! (Read 1 Corinthians 15:51-57).