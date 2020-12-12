God is excellent at giving good gifts. I can’t say that’s always been true of me. My track record for gift-giving is demonstrably defective by the sad array of useless appliances and discarded tchotchkes at our house.
But God knows us so well; he knows what we need and how best to meet our needs. The gifts that God gives are wholesome, valuable, and lovely. “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father” (James 1:17). His gifts are never a flop. Odd then, that anyone would refuse God’s good gifts. Wouldn’t it be strange to be approached by a friend who offers us a beautifully wrapped present, a gift chosen with care, and then wave them away with a barely cordial “no thanks.” That actually would be quite rude. Why would anyone, then, refuse a gift, especially one from our Creator? Maybe God’s gifts have gotten lost under the tree? Could it be the wrapping doesn’t suit our style, so we refuse? Perhaps we’re confused and have mistaken a blessing for a curse.
I can’t detail all the varied gifts God may offer you; there are just so many. I suppose, however, I could try mentioning a few. He provides forgiveness through Jesus, strength through the Spirit, and encouragement through the church. He has gifted us with his Word, the Bible, so that we may know his will and learn the historical record of his ways.
His redeeming grace fills us with hope and guards us against defeat. He brings light and love into our lives with joys, both small and great. He often works through others to bless us with compassion. God’s gift-giving abilities are impressive.
My advice is that you be open to receiving the gifts he offers you. Don’t shake your fist in the face of a gracious God who desires to bless you. Don’t be rude; receive with a glad and humble heart what the Lord offers you. C.S. Lewis said, “God gives his gifts where he finds the vessel empty enough to receive them.” Perhaps, if you’re having a hard time seeing the gifts, then adjust your focus and look again. The problem is likely your poor attitude, not God’s negligence.
Amid Jesus’ public teaching ministry, he once talked about having an open attitude to the gifts God gives. Jesus made the point that we, even fallen humans, find delight in giving good gifts. If we can demonstrate generosity, albeit in an inexpert way, imagine how much more capable God is to gift us with blessings. “If you then, who are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask him!” (Matthew 7:11). God is offering you his gifts, and it’s your choice to receive or reject them.