One of my earliest memories was when I was about the age of 2 or 3. I remember sitting in the front seat of our car between my parents.
In those days, there were no seat belts, just one long front and back seat in those old cars. There were no child seats that I can recall and no laws on how children should ride in a car. Seeing a toddler or infant riding between his or her parents in a car in those days was common. I remember vividly how secure and safe I felt sitting there with the comfort of my parent’s protection. I did not know the feeling of fear.
In God’s family we can reconnect to that assurance of safety and peace as we grow in our knowledge of His love and care for us. He is the ultimate parent and desires the very best for us. We must learn to trust Him completely. That trust is only earned by spending quality time with Him.
Just as death was not in God’s original plan for Adam’s race, neither was fear. When Adam and Eve lived in Eden, there was continual love, peace, and joy, because they lived in unbroken fellowship with Father God.
The first time Adam felt fear was when they ate of the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil. Adam said, “I heard Your voice and I was afraid, because I was naked.” To which God replied, “Who told you, you were naked?” They had taken their focus off of God and on to their fleshly desires.
Since Adam’s fall, the spirit of fear has held a grip on the hearts of people worldwide throughout the ages. While teaching His disciples about the troubles that will fall in the “last days, Jesus said, “ The courage of many people will falter because of the fearful fate they see coming upon the earth, for the stability of the very heavens will be broken up.” King James says it this way, that “men’s hearts will fail them for fear.” (Luke 21:26 Living Bible and KJV)
One of the things God loved about King David was his relentless courage and declaration of Who his God was when he faced overwhelming enemies. When David asked the soldiers were hiding from Goliath, David’s brothers accused him of being a reckless kid. All the army of Israel could see and hear was a giant looming over them, but all David could see and hear was a blaspheming mouth speaking against the mighty powerful God he loved and served. Like Moses, the experience of being in the “Backside of the desert” as a herdsman, groomed David with a close daily walk with God.
The focus of King Saul and his army was completely on Goliath (they forgot their God), and that kept them paralyzed with fear. David’s focus was completely on the honor of the God of Israel! Holy anger rose up in David’s spirit and with unbridled faith and courage he charged toward the giant and with one small sling and stone he hit the bull’s eye! He not only defeated the giant, he caused a great victory for Israel and exalted the Name of God before all the nations around them.
FDR, in his inaugural address spoke very clearly on how fear can cripple an entire people from moving forward and accomplishing the important tasks needed to make the nation stronger in the days that would follow: “So, first of all,” he said “let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is...fear itself —(Giant!) nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance...”
The only thing that overcomes fear is love, God’s love! 1 John 4:18! When we personally experience the love of Jesus, fear will find no place in our heart and home. We must learn to love God first, then everything else will fall in place and only then will we have a life free from the bondage of fear!