JARRELL — The Potter’s House Church of Jarrell — a new church in the city — is now seeing rapid growth similar to the city it now calls home.
Joe Stephens, the church’s pastor, said new people are now showing up at each service after a time of little growth during the pandemic. The church has now gone from having about 25 attendees each service during the pandemic, to now seeing Sunday services with between 35 and 45 people.
The church, located at 301 W. Ave. H, is part of an international network of more than 2,500 churches.
While the growth has started to slow, Stephens said he planned for the church to expand with the town as more people move in.
“The big benefit here is that people are new, since it is a big developing area, that their roots are not as deep and they aren’t as set,” Stephens said. “So they are looking for a new church and looking for things to do.”
Stephens said this was the first time he had lived in a small town such as Jarrell, growing up in London then mostly living in or around large cities.
Before coming to Georgetown, and then building the church in Jarrell, Stephens said he had been a pastor in Los Angeles and near Athens, Greece.
Stephens said the sense of community in a smaller town like Jarrell is more present than in South Central Los Angeles, where a church only attracts people from about one block away.
“I never thought I would live in a small town.” Stephens said. “Those were all huge cities, but coming here we ended up in Jarrell which is much, much smaller. But I actually really do like it here.”
Stephens said he has tried building a sense of community both in the town and around the area, despite the impersonal nature of virtual services and events.
One way the church has reached out to the community is through sports, hosting multiple basketball tournaments in 2020. These events aimed to appeal to the younger people in the community.
Stephens said the tournaments, which had cash prizes for the winners, were more successful than he had expected.
“I had envisioned it just being a lot of young guys coming, but what actually happened was their parents, sisters, brothers came,” Stephens said. “Whoever showed up to play in the tournament, there were four times that amount of people who showed up in general.”
Starting in March, Stephens said he hopes to bring back the tournaments and hold them once a month for those in the area.
The church also has plans to expand its building and add on space for the youth of the church, who were some of the original members due to Stephen’s kids bringing friends from school. The new space will include areas for games and pool tables.
With the prospect of getting past the pandemic, Stephens said he is looking forward to the coming spring and summer.
“We absolutely love it here and my plan is to stay here long term,” Stephens said.