The CARE Leadership Network will present the 20th annual Mayor’s New Year Community Prayer Service 3 p.m. Sunday at Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road.
The theme for this year’s service is “United in Faith, Hope and Love.” Community leaders, churches and organizations will come together for music, scripture readings and prayer.
CARE administrator and Temple Mayor pro tem Judy Morales said the network was established in 1999 by former Temple Mayor Keifer Marshall.
She said in 2000 he brought the faith-based community together to share initiatives and show how everyone can work together.
Morales said CARE Leadership Network brings all kinds of community organizations together “and we want to just bring our community together and continue this opportunity for us not only to work together but to pray together, and we feel like that’s what has really united our whole community and making it stronger and leading the way for the next year. So this being the 20th year, we want to lay down the foundation for the next decade.”
The service will begin with the posting of the colors by Belton Police Department. Brandon Baker, pastor at IMPACT Church, will deliver the invocation. Master of Ceremonies will be Dan Kirkley, founder and president of Hope for the Hungry. Temple Mayor Tim Davis and Belton Mayor Marion Grayson will offer greetings. Scriptures and prayers will be offered by community and church leaders, and music selections will be performed. The benediction will be offered by Derek Whitten, pastor of Belton Nazarene Church.
During the service, a love offering will be taken for Eldred’s Nursery Foundation, directed by Margaret Chadwick. The foundation provides training for adults with disabilities and teaches them how to work in the community.
“So she’s expanding her nursery in order to provide more training opportunities for the young people, and she needs help in being able to fix some of the structures at her location,” Morales said.
She said the love offering will go towards helping with that mission.
Morales said, with all that’s going on in the world, it’s significant to come together to offer prayers for peace and unity.
“And I think that’s really the message we want to bring is for us to just continue to have our faith, and unify together, continue working together, and showing love to those who are hurting,” she said. “And that’s pretty much our mission, but that’s what we feel like is even stronger today than it was 20 years ago.”