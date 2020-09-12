The goal of Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple and the six counties involved with them in Operation Christmas Child is for the ministry to be able to serve all the Pacific islands within the next five years, Laurie Bailey, a Mid-Texas volunteer with the church said Wednesday.
A leadership workshop for everyone interested in participating in the program will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple.
Each year, those who participate in the Operation Christmas Child ministry pack shoeboxes full of gifts to be sent to children in less fortunate parts of the world.
Those who attend the workshop will learn a lot in those two hours — including what to pack in shoeboxes, new COVID-19 regulations the ministry must now follow, and what happens when the gift boxes arrive in the country the group is assigned.
Christmas can be at any time of the year for children who don’t know what Christmas means.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, led by Franklin Graham. Organized in 1993, the project has collected and delivered more than 178 million shoebox gifts to more than 160 countries and territories.
Graham wants to make children happy, introduce them to the Gospel of Christ, share God’s love with them and make real the true meaning of Christmas — God’s Son sent to earth to save them from sin.
Operation Christmas Child goes into 160 countries and there are 5,000 drop-off locations for the boxes in the United States, according to Bailey.
Food, fun and fellowship will be enjoyed by the participants, but COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Masks should be worn, hand sanitizer used and social distancing observed. The food will be carefully handled, Bailey said.
This isn’t the church’s first time to join in the effort to provide toys, school supplies and hygiene products for children across the world. Last year, the group packed and sent 15,942 boxes. The goal for 2020 is 16,677 boxes.
First Baptist Church of Rosebud recently won an award for its 15-year participation in Operation Christmas Child, according to Bailey.