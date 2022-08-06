Packing party

Brenda Gay, left, Mia Pickett, and Cathy Barth, collection dropoff leader, pack shoeboxes during a previous “packing party” at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple. The event supported Operation Christmas Child, which supplies gifts to children overseas.

 Telegram file

As the new school year approaches, Temple resident Cathy Scribner is making use of back-to-school prices to purchase gifts and essential items for children in need around the world. Scribner is collecting school supplies, along with hygiene items and fun toys, to pack in shoeboxes. Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, will deliver these gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 100 countries.