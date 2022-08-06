As the new school year approaches, Temple resident Cathy Scribner is making use of back-to-school prices to purchase gifts and essential items for children in need around the world. Scribner is collecting school supplies, along with hygiene items and fun toys, to pack in shoeboxes. Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, will deliver these gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 100 countries.
“We take so many of these items for granted,” said Scribner, who has volunteered with the project for more than seven years. “Shopping for school supplies for children in need is one way I can teach my kids about the importance for giving to others. They love picking out items for children their own age even more than choosing their own supplies.”
For many children, access to these simple items is essential to an education. This was the case for Luis Gonzales, a shoebox recipient raised by a single mother in the ghetto of Panama City, Panama.
“I know what it is like to not have enough money for basic school supplies,” said Gonzalez, whose experience is not uncommon for many children living in poverty. One day, Gonzalez received a gift-filled shoebox from Operation Christmas Child and found it filled with the school supplies he needed. “My shoebox gift gave me the opportunity to pursue an education and taught me to never lose hope. These gifts can truly impact a child’s life forever,” said Gonzalez.
For more information, call 254-624-0926, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. National Collection Week is Nov. 14-21. Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement. Boxes built online go to hard-to-reach countries.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child aims to collect its 200-millionth gift-filled shoebox.