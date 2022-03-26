Crimson River Ministries is kicking off its 2022 season of gospel concerts with an evening featuring two quartets. The Down East Boys and Master’s Voice Quartet will perform 7 p.m. on Friday, April 1, at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple.
The Down East Boys hail from Reidsville, N.C. They have recently seen success in their work with five number one songs on the Singing News Top 80 Chart from their past two recording projects. The quartet is led by lead singer and manager Ricky Carden, who joined the group some 30 years ago. He is joined by baritone singer Darryl Paschal, tenor singer Doug Pittman and their newest addition, bass singer Alex Utech.
Crimson River Ministries spokesman Tony Watson said this will be the second time the Down East Boys have been with Crimson River Ministries, but they are in many ways a different group.
“The Down East Boys have always had a solid quartet, but the past four years or so have been an incredible time of growth for the group, with several number one songs, a group of personnel that puts together a complete program, and the faithfulness of their leadership,” Watson said. “They have been one of the most underrated groups in gospel music for a long time, but that has changed,” he said.
Master’s Voice Quartet comes from Oklahoma and has been traveling all across the country for more than 15 year. Ricky Capps heads up the group and sings tenor. He said the group began as a church youth group event and quickly grew into what it is today — a dynamic quartet with a real heart for ministry. Capps is joined by lead singer T.J. Evans, baritone Lathan Moore and bass singer Jerry Pilgrim.
Watson stated that it’s appropriate that two quartets lead off the schedule for Crimson River Ministries in 2022.
“The heart and soul of southern gospel music has traditionally been the male gospel quartet,” Watson said. “Though we have many types of groups on our programs — trios, mixed groups, and family groups among them — we are really excited to bring, not one, but two outstanding quartets to Temple.”
Tickets are $22 for general admission (outside two sections of pews) and $25 for the artist circle option (middle two sections of pews). For information and tickets, visit crimsonriverministries.com.
The church is located at 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple.