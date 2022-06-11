Day of Hope
The Village Church of Salado will host “Day of Hope” a Christian fellowship and worship event, at 10 a.m. Sunday in the cafeteria at Salado High School, 1880 Williams Road.
The special guests will be Randy and Debbie Fair, Freida Sinclair and Willie Jo from lifeOne Network Ministries.
The group ministers to the public through preaching, inspirational chalk art, music and ventriloquism.
“Come be inspired and encouraged and enjoy the gift of laughter,” the church said in a news release.
A potluck luncheon will follow the service.
Church in the park
A church fellowship event hosted by the New Image Outreach ministry will take place from noon to 6 p.m. today at Ferguson Park, 1203 E. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The event will feature free food, bicycle giveaways and more. Featured performers and special guests will include Lucky Luciano and the Young Disciples, Rob and Chris B, Chaz, Brother Low, Chaz, Mary Hollins, and Poblo.
Those who attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.
The event is open to the public.
‘Building the Walls’ benefit concert
Grammy-nominated gospel group The Erwins will perform at “Building the Walls,” a benefit concert for tornado relief efforts for Cedar Valley Baptist Church.
The concert will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Crossroads Church, 500 S. Interstate 35 in Belton.
Admission is a $20 (or more) donation. All proceeds will help support rebuilding efforts for Cedar Valley Baptist Church, which was devastated by a tornado on April 12.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job, 1st and 2nd Timothy, Titus, Colossians and James.
The class will meet weekly starting Sept. 12.
There are three options to participate. In-person sessions will take place Monday nights (women’s, men’s and couple’s groups) and Wednesday mornings (women only) at Immanuel Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1215 Wall St. in Belton. The third option is via Zoom on Tuesday nights. The Zoom session is open to all adults (men, women and couples).
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15 people. Following the small group session, there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
For information or to register visit www.templebeltoneve .cbsclass.org or call 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or 254-231-2393 during work hours.
Calling area pastors
Submissions are sought for the weekly Pastor’s Corner column. For details, email living@tdtnews.com.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St. Temple, TX 76501.
All items are due by noon Monday.