We’re in the midst of the National Football League playoffs.
My family, like many Texans, is a football family. We watch and cheer unreservedly. When I was a girl, my family cheered for the Cleveland Browns, but I improved my team choices when I moved to Texas. I am now a solid fan of everything Cowboys.
These days, my family is spread across the country, yet football still brings us together. Like millions of others, we predict the winners each week. We do it for the love of the game, to stay connected with the family, and to claim the title of “family football expert.”
My family’s interaction and friendly rivalry has given me great joy while causing some wonder: Why do we place stock in trying to predict the outcome of “just a game”?
I suspect that it has much to do with staying connected, having fun, and — probably for some — the personal bragging rights.
However, it also may reflect a deeper need for certainty, the illusion of being in control, and in sync with the powers of the universe.
That is among the primary needs for humans, but the need for control is also one of the greatest temptations to sin — to be on the winning side, to say that the world works “just the way I want it to,” or “just the way that I understand it to work.”
Far from being certain and being in control, we humans are caught in the whirlwinds of life’s uncertainties — no matter how much we try to control outcomes. The universe does not run the way that we want it to. To put it simply, while there is most assuredly a God, we are not God.
What a relief to know that we do not hold the world in the palm of our hands.
Isaiah 41:10 says, “Do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be afraid for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my victorious right hand.”
In the midst of this grey winter, when life can often look it bleakest, we have hope. God is in control.
As the familiar meme proclaims, “Good morning, this is God. I will be handling all of your problems today. I will not need your help, so have a miraculous day.”
May you have a miraculous day today!