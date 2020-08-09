Temple Bible Church, which has been streaming its services online, will once again meet in person starting Sunday with services set at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“We are so excited about the opportunity to gather in person again. The scripture says what a good and pleasant thing it is when brothers dwell together in unity,” Chase Bowers, church pastor, said on social media. “So as we gather, we want to gather in unity. We’ve got some guidelines that we’re going to give to you to make this as safe and as wonderful a gathering as it can possibly be.”
These guidelines include limiting people in the auditorium to about 300 worshippers. No pre-registration is required, but when a room reaches capacity, church officials will direct people to the next available space. Also, the church will not have Sunday childcare, youth, or adult classes meeting at this time.
For the 11 a.m. service, the building doors will open at 10:40 a.m. For the 5 p.m. service, the building will open at 4:40 p.m. There will be ushers in every room to help with seating and to answer any questions.
Members of the congregation are asked to wear a mask when indoors.
Upon entering the building, those in attendance are asked to head to the auditorium to be seated by an usher. The ushers will fill the auditorium from front to back, one row at a time. Once you are seated, church officials ask that you remain at your seat, not moving around the auditorium (unless heading to the restroom).
The church will not have refreshments or water fountains available.
After the service has ended, members of the congregation are asked to remain seated until an usher comes to dismiss their row. Those in attendance are asked to maintain a socially safe distance from each other as they exit the building.
Hand sanitizer stations will be placed in the lobbies, outside of bathrooms and near exits.
The 11 a.m. service also will be live streamed so that those who are not feeling well may watch from home.
Temple Bible Church is located at 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple. For information call 254-778-3233