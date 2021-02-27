Perhaps the most iconic fight of Mohammed Ali’s career was his first, against Sonny Liston. Liston was a massive favorite over Ali, with 43 of 46 sportswriters polled at the time picking Liston to win.
However, he defied the odds in spectacular fashion, and at the end of the day on February 25, 1964, it was Mohammed Ali who emerged as world heavyweight champion, famously declaring, “I am the greatest!”
Elijah is the Mohammed Ali of the Bible. The vivid story of the mountaintop showdown between God’s prophet Elijah and the priests of Baal forever captures the imagination. That’s the one where fire crashes down from the sky and licks up the thrice water-soaked sacrifice on Carmel. Before I spoil too much of the story, let me remind you that studying the Old Testament prophets is a God-elevating experience. They have such a powerful way of moving us beyond our current situation and circumstances and taking us to a new place of deeper respect for God.
So, at your next devotional reading time, try cozying up with 1 Kings 18:17-41 and soak up this immaculately detailed episode. Allow me, however, to set the stage. You should know that Ahab and his Queen Jezebel were the most wicked and evil rulers Israel had ever known, payrolling hundreds of prophets of the false god Baal. The time came when God sent his prophet Elijah to confront Ahab. There was to be a contest pitting the God of Israel up against Baal. For their meeting on mount Carmel, Ahab was to bring his 850 prophets to face off against Elijah. They would call out to their deity, and the one to answer by reigning down fire upon the altar would win. Thus, the contest would prove once and for all which is the true and living God.
In the mountaintop showdown at Carmel, it was Elijah who sportswriters labeled the underdog. He was outnumbered 850 to 1. How do you like those odds? But to read the tone of the text, there was really no doubt as to who would reign victorious. After all, Baal is nothing. He’s a figment of man’s imagination and no match for the living God. No matter how much Ahab’s priests shouted to the heavens, no matter how much they pled or begged, their cries didn’t just fall on deaf ears – there were no ears at all. Baal is a fiction. They had placed all their hopes on a lie. Oh, how desperately they tried to call down fire to win the day. But in the end, they had trusted in a lie, and the lie could not save them when it mattered. Incidentally, be careful that you are not trusting in lies. Be sure to put your trust in the living God.
I think the most shocking thing about this confrontation, however, is that it was needed. These, after all, are the people of God.
It may sound like we’re talking about a pagan nation here in the book of Kings, but we’re not. This is covenant Israel.
God had repeatedly revealed himself to them, but sadly, they had all but abandoned their sacred heritage. When Elijah challenges the people with the words, “How long will you waver between two opinions? If the LORD is God, follow him; but if Baal is God, follow him,” the people said nothing. They had no excuse for their ambivalence.
Yet before indulging in self-righteous finger-pointing, we need to reflect on how often the church has drifted from her moorings. As a church historian, I’m reminded of The Great Awakening in New England in the 1700s. It was a powerful movement, yet a century later, many of the churches that had been filled with fresh converts, robust theology, and godly living had degenerated into Unitarianism. And who would have guessed that the land of Martin Luther and the Reformation would have given us Hitler and the Holocaust? Also, remember the work of the American Restoration Movement by Alexander Campbell and Barton Stone. They called for unity based upon the Bible alone, shaking off all allegiance to divisive creeds. Yet, just 150 years later and so many of the Lord’s churches today seem to want to rush to join manmade religions.
The sad reality is that human memory is short, selective, and self-serving. Moreover, each new generation brings with it a slightly different baseline. If we desert our devotion, we quickly become comfortable with modern idolatry and lose sight of our mission and identity.
The setup on Mount Carmel was spectacular; one prophet against 850. But when it was Elijah’s turn, his brief prayer brings down explosive fire from heaven, and the people cry, “The LORD—he is God! The LORD—he is God!” May we, like those quickened spectators, be brought to a new place of deeper respect for God. A place where we never forget the work of God in our lives and where we commit our loyalty to Him alone.