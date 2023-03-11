First Christian Church activities
Senior Minister Mike Snell will continue the sermon series “Discipledom?” on Sunday, Mar 12, during the 10 a.m. worship service. The sermon title is “Discipledom? What do we Believe Anyway?” based on Romans 6:4, 1 Corinthians 11:23-26, and 1 Corinthians 19. First Christian Church is located at 300 N. Fifth St. in downtown Temple. All are welcome to attend. Guest parking is directly in front of the sanctuary on Calhoun Street between Fifth and Seventh Streets.
Bible Study titled “Leadership Styles of Jesus as Found in the Bible” continues at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays in the church parlor. All are invited to attend.
For more information, contact the church office at 254-773-9061.
Grief Share at Temple First Church of the Nazarene
The Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, is sponsoring a Grief Share program.
The 13-week series will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays now through April 7.
The program offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
To sign up visit griefshare.org. For information call the church office at 254-773-3744.
Grief Share at Canyon Creek Baptist Church
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, is offering a Grief Share program 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays through April 30.
The program is open to anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one. The program features video seminars with experts in grief recovery.
For information call the church at 254-773-6084 or visit griefshare.org.
Offering assistance
Are you in need of food or clothing? Breads and Threads food and clothing pantry is located at the rear of Keys Valley Baptist Church located at 4393 U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It offers nonperishable food items, clothing for various ages and sizes, as well as a limited supply of personal hygiene items. The pantry will also be accepting donations during those same hours.
