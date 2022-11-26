A scientist became very concerned with the serious problems of the world and decided to find ways to solve them. He began to spend long days in his laboratory searching for workable answers to propose.
One day his 7-year-old son invaded his sanctuary wanting to help his father with his work. The scientist, annoyed because of the interruption, tried to get his young son to find somewhere else to play.
Seeing that it would be impossible to get the boy to leave, his father looked for something to give him to do with the intention of distracting him. Suddenly he spotted a world map in a periodical, just what he was looking for! Using his scissors, he cut up the map into many pieces. And along with a roll of tape, he handed the random pieces to his son. “Do you like puzzles?” he asked. “Here’s a world map to put together. It’s all cut up. See if you can put the pieces back together correctly and do it all by yourself!” The scientist figured the child would take days to reconstruct the map.
After a couple of hours, he heard a voice calmly calling, “Daddy, Daddy, I did it! I finished everything!” At first the father could not believe the words of his son. It should have been impossible for him at his age to reconstruct a map that he had never even seen before.
Reluctantly, the man took his eyes off his notes, certain he would see a project worthy of a child’s effort. To his surprise, the world map was complete! All the pieces had been placed and taped in the proper location. How was this possible? How was the boy capable of doing this? “You didn’t even know what the world looked like, son! How did you do this?”
“Daddy, I didn’t know what the world was like, but when you cut the map out of the magazine, I noticed that on the other side there was a picture of a man. When you gave me the world to put together, I tried, but couldn’t do it. That’s when I remembered the man, so I turned over the pieces and began to put the man together because I knew what he looked like. When I finished fixing the man, I turned over the sheet and saw that I had fixed the world!”
Leaders of society expend great effort attempting to solve the problems of a broken world. They mostly fail, and the boy’s inadvertent discovery illustrates how restoring human lives and relationships is the real key to bringing about lasting change. When man is fixed, the world is fixed. Restored, healthy people are the foundation of a robust society and world.
Restored lives is a common theme of the Bible. When people truly believe the Gospel of Jesus Christ, their hearts are transformed, and their relationships change. The puzzle of their existence is complete as they mature, surrender daily to Christ, live in Christian community, and serve proactively on mission to help change the world.
The Apostle Paul summed it up well: “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come! All this is from God, who reconciled us to himself through Christ and gave us the ministry of reconciliation.” (2 Corinthians 5:17-18) Are you a new creation?