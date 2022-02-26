Operation Christmas Child helped deliver more than 10.5 million shoebox gifts for children in need worldwide this past holiday season.
“Despite a global pandemic, residents of Temple shared the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season,” said Operation Christmas Child Volunteer Laurie Bailey. “Generosity throughout the Mid-Texas Area resulted in 16,633 shoebox gifts collected at curbside drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child.”
Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people worldwide, collected more than 10.5 million shoeboxes, with 9.1 million of those coming from the United States.
“Volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world,” said Bailey. “Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received.”
She added that Operation Christmas Child donors dating back to 1993 have collected and delivered more than 188 gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
“These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten,” she said. “Across the Mid-Texas Area, shoebox packers shop for shoebox gift deals year-round, and many serve at a deeper level.”
In-person drop-off locations for gifts are scheduled Nov. 14-21, but people can help year-round at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.