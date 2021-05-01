Every year Easter Sunday is a big celebration for Christians around the world. But on the Monday following it’s back to business as usual.
No so 2,000 years ago, said the Rev. Logan Reynolds, assistant pastor at the First Baptist Church of Belton.
Since the October 2010 retirement of the Rev. Andy Davis, the church’s senior pastor for 32 years, Reynolds has been one of several assistant pastors taking the pulpit for the Sunday morning service. Starting on Easter, April 4, he preached every Sunday of the month, including the final sermon on April 25.
Entitled “Encountering Jesus,” the series covered the impact on people’s lives when they meet the resurrected Christ.
“Confusion into Clarity” was the title for the first sermon, about the two disciples who met Jesus on the road to Emmaus. On April 18, Reynolds spoke of the risen Jesus meeting Mary Magdalene at the empty tomb, calling that sermon “Sadness to Joy.”
The final sermon in the series, about the Lord’s revealing himself to the disciples, was called “Chaos to Order.”
The account of Jesus meeting Mary Magdalene at the tomb is “pretty unique,” considering her background, he said. She was formerly demon-possessed and the whole world had given up on her when Jesus healed her.
“She is the first one at the tomb on resurrection Sunday,” he said. “She’s also known as the last one at the cross.”
“In that interaction, there’s just a deep sadness and remorse that Mary experiences,” he said. “When she meets the resurrected Jesus he turns her temporal sadness into eternal joy.”
The final sermon was built around Jesus appearing to the disciples, as recorded in John 20:19-29.
“They’re sitting at home fearfully,” Reynolds said. “Suddenly Jesus enters the room in such a way as to bring peace. In the midst of fear he brings peace. Not only that but he gives them a mission. And then from that mission he turns their doubt into belief. In doing so he brings the chaos of their lives into order.”
Everything paled in comparison, he said, for these men had seen the resurrected Christ.
“If Jesus was alive … now what could stop them?” he said. “If death can’t stop Him, if locked doors can’t stop Him, what else can stop Him?”
Reynolds has received a lot of positive feedback about the series. Some people said they never thought about the days just after the resurrection or “how the resurrection of Jesus even transforms our lives today.”
“I’ve had people say how pertinent these topics have been with our last year and a half with COVID,” he said. “I used the context of the five storms we’ve experienced … global pandemic, social injustice, political instability, financial crisis and social instability, and just how Jesus transformed those because he is Lord over them. Knowing that Jesus is Lord over our lives and our circumstances, we can have great hope.”
Reynolds said he came to Christ as a boy at the age of 7, but “didn’t really understand what that meant until I was about 20.” He had a degree in business management from Texas Tech University and was selling insurance, he said, when God called him into the ministry.
A graduate of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, he has been with the Belton church four years. He is currently a doctoral student at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Mo.
He and his wife, Jordan, have a boy and a girl, Lane, 4, and Dru, 2.