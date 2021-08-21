Operation Christmas Child leadership event
Operation Christmas Child is seeking area project leaders to learn how to mobilize others to pack shoebox gifts for children in need around the world.
A leadership workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in the fellowship hall of Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn up-to-date information about Operation Christmas Child through group activities and demonstrations.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of the international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse.
For more information contact Catherine Scribner at 254-624-0926.
Bruceville-Eddy United Methodist Church
Bruceville-Eddy United Methodist Church, 404 W. Third St. in Eddy, is 100 years old and needs a new roof and the congregation has organized a “Raise the Roof” barbecue benefit.
The fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, and plates of smoked barbecue and sausage will be available for $15 each. For information call 512-826-6895.
Seaton Brethren Church
Seaton Brethren Church will hold a back-to-school celebration 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton).
The event will include free hotdogs and snow cones and water slides. All activities will be held outdoors and the event is open the public.
Jehovah’s Witnesses convention
The annual Jehovah’s Witnesses convention, which in past years has been held at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s theme is “Powerful by Faith!”. For information or to access the program, visit www.jw.org.
“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses.
“Our faith will continue to unite us in worship — even virtually — as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program,” he said.
Greater Belton Church of God in Christ
Greater Belton Church of God in Christ, 1122 W. Second Ave. in Belton, will mark its 105th anniversary with a Super Day Celebration 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
The special guest churches are Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ; Hicks Chapel Church of God in Christ of Lampasas and Pastor Elroy Darden; and Williams Chapel Church of God in Christ and Pastor Darrell C. Martin.
The theme, selected by Pastor Berry, is “Be ye steadfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord” (1 Corininthians 15:58).
Bishop Shelton C. Rhodes, pastor of Greater Zion Church of God in Christ, will be the keynote speaker.
‘Catholic 101’ at St. Luke Catholic Church
St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, is offering a “Catholic 101” Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults class.
The class is for those who have questions about the intersection of faith and life and are interested in learning more about the Catholic faith and becoming a member of the church.
Classes will begin on Thursday, Sept. 9.
Anyone interested in attending the class may email rcia@slparish.com or call Tom Olsen, RCIA team leader, at 254-773-1561.
