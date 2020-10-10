BELTON — Andy Davis waited and waited — and waited.
The call never came.
The Georgia native moved on. Davis went to Georgia Tech University, studied engineering, graduated, joined the Army and eventually moved to Dallas to start his career.
It finally came.
“After I’d been there about two-and-a-half years, I began to sense God calling me to the ministry — and I was extremely resistant,” Davis said. “I’m embarrassed by it but I sort of had the opinion: Lord, I asked you years ago, and you didn’t say anything so why now? I’m happy doing what I’m doing and I don’t want to do it.”
Davis tried as hard as he could to not answer God’s call — but He was relentless. It started as a whisper and got so loud that Davis could not think about anything else.
“But He pursued me,” Davis said. “I tried to run away, but obviously I wasn’t successful.”
Nearly 50 years after following God’s instructions, Davis is retiring as the senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Belton — a job in which he has served for more than 32 years. Davis, 71, will give his final sermon Oct. 25 and close his office door for one final time on Oct. 31. He has been in the ministry for 47 years.
“When I announced my retirement back in July, October seemed a long way off — but here we are,” the pastor said.
‘My legacy’
Davis has shepherded First Baptist Church through an immense growth period. When he came to Belton more than three decades ago, his congregation was around 600 people. Now the church has more than 2,600 active members — a whopping 333 percent increase.
The physical church has expanded. Buildings have been added around the 10.4 acres at 506 N. Main St. The church’s growing congregation has become too large for its current campus.
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and First Baptist are swapping land to accommodate the growth of both entities. The church plans to build a new sanctuary on nearly 36 acres at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Loop 121 while the university would take over the Main Street property.
“That’s been a blessing. We’re not there yet. We’ve got a long way to go, but we’re on the way. That’s a big deal,” Davis said. “We’ve built some buildings, and all that’s a big deal.”
These would be notable accomplishments any leader would highlight on their resume. Not so for Davis.
“But, you know, I think more about people than I do brick and mortar,” he said. “So when you ask me about my legacy that’s what I tend to think of — people.”
Executive Pastor Craig Pearson has known and been friends with Davis since the senior pastor moved to Belton. Pearson, a Belton Councilman, has served alongside Davis for 22 years.
“What you see on Sunday morning is what you’ve got on Monday morning and on Friday night,” Pearson said. “I just cannot have more admiration and respect for Andy. He’s the real deal. He’s truly a fine Christian pastor who loves his flock unequivocally.”
‘A truly missional church’
A major piece of the legacy Davis will leave behind will be the church’s mission work, Pearson said.
“He has taken us to be a truly missional church,” Pearson said. “Our current mission statement is, ‘Know Jesus intimately. Serve Jesus passionately. Share Jesus globally.’ We are truly doing that.”
Expanding First Baptist’s work to include missions has been a great blessing, Davis said.
“We’ve been able to do stuff in the community as well as literally around the world,” the senior pastor said. “When I came here, I would have — my dreams weren’t big enough — never dreamed of such things that God has allowed us to do.”
First Baptist started its mission work after Davis took a group of church members to Brazil in 2000.
“And when we came back, I would say the church has never been the same again,” he said. “That was a launching pad to so many things that God has blessed us. It’s exciting.”
Pastor search underway
As Davis marks many of his last experiences as First Baptist’s leader, the church is preparing for its next senior pastor.
A pastor search team was formed to find the church’s next leader. Next month, the seven-person committee — which will be divided between men and women and represent a cross section of the church — will nominate people to possibly succeed Davis.
In the meantime, several church elders will rotate Sunday preaching duties every month.
Whenever First Baptist finds its next pastor, Davis said, “I’ll be the happiest person in the world to welcome him to Belton and into this church.”
‘Tell me when it’s time’
Davis is working on his final sermon.
“I’m really just wanting to talk to them as a family that day,” he said. “Probably won’t be easy. I’ll be emotional, but I’m looking forward to it.”
The final speech will be a way to say thank you to his congregation. It’ll also be more than that, he said.
“There are some things I want to say about wanting them to treat (the next pastor) the way they’ve treated me and be so supportive and kind,” he said. “He’s going to be different than I am — I’m sure of that. I hope he is. I hope he’ll have strengths where I’ve got weaknesses.”
Once he’s done working, Davis plans to stick around in Bell County and spend time with his wife, Sharon, and his family. Don’t expect him to be around First Baptist.
“We feel that the best thing for us to do is to be scarce for a while,” Davis said. “So, on Sundays, we’ll probably be visiting other churches just to have a place to worship. But they don’t need me hovering around here. I’m not the pastor, and, at some point, we’ll come back after they get a pastor and we give him time to get settled in.”
Davis’ decision to retire was very much like the situation that brought him into the ministry. He waited for God to tell him when it was the right time to step aside as pastor.
“As I got older, I said, ‘God, I love what I’m doing. I’m in good health. I don’t see 65 as some magic age where I need to retire so I’m going to keep going with you. Tell me when it’s time,’” he said. “A few months ago he did. He said, ‘This is it. It’s time.’”