Christmas may be months away, but friends and patrons of Feed My Sheep Ministries will have a chance to hear and feel the true meaning of the holiday this summer.
Special program to benefit Feed My Sheep Ministries
- By DAVID STONE SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAM
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Trump pleads not guilty to all 37 federal charges in classified documents case
- $500,000-winning Texas Two-Step ticket sold at Temple store
- Lineup announced for Central Texas State Fair
- UPDATE: Temple woman identified who died in house fire; cause under investigation
- Blomquist named principal of Travis Science Academy
- Wildcat makeover: Campaign under way to update THS mascots Willie and Wilma
- Felon with guns arrested after threatening people at Temple hotel
- Albert “Alby” Earl Lee, age 35, of Temple died Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Man who allegedly impregnated girl, age 13, indicted
- Temple man charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography