Waiting in line at Feed My Sheep

People line up outside Feed My Sheep to be served a Thanksgiving Day lunch on Nov. 24, 2022 in Temple. A  special program, “Just an Ordinary Baby,” set July 23 at Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple, will benefit Feed My Sheep Ministries.

 Nan Dickson/Telegram file

Christmas may be months away, but friends and patrons of Feed My Sheep Ministries will have a chance to hear and feel the true meaning of the holiday this summer.