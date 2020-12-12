Churches Touching Lives for Christ in Temple — like many other organizations — has seen a need to change and adapt during the ongoing pandemic.
The organization has been conducting its twice a week food drives outside since March, and has slowed the accepting and distributing of donated clothes. Despite the changes, those in charge of the organization have said everything is currently going smoothly.
Chris Ballard, CTLC director, said the clientele the organization serves has grown to be more understanding of the pandemic while the food bank has worked to try and provide what food it can.
“Our clients have been very patient with us,” Ballard said. “We have enough food to serve the community, but of course we are always praying for more. We are trying our best, each time we are open, to have a turkey or ham for the clients.”
Ballard said that while food is still needed, the organization has been in need of more people to donate their time.
Due to the pandemic, which is particularly dangerous for those who are older, many of the group’s volunteers have had to stay home. Ballard said this not only affects its two food bank days each week, but also the time it takes to prepare and organize the food bank.
Tom Henderson, board president for the organization, said the group mainly needs those with skills in operating vehicles like forklifts for when they are picking up food.
“Up until COVID came the biggest part of our volunteers were senior adults, and now our seniors are a little concerned about getting out,” Henderson said. “So now we are looking for folks who might have some kind of specialty.”
Henderson said the organization has slowed down on accepting donations of clothing since the start of the pandemic since it has not been allowing people inside the building. He said it is hard giving away clothing if they are unable to size people correctly.
Ballard said most of those in need of clothing have been savvy and have gone to other local organizations, but the group has still given clothes away to those in need.
Henderson said donations have not just stopped at food or clothes, with recent donations allowing the organization to purchase a new truck for picking up supplies.
The organization’s new vehicle will allow it to cut down on the number of trips to its local suppliers while also being large enough to reach the loading docks, something its previous truck could not do. Ballard said what previously took three trips to pick up supplies now only takes one.
The truck will also allow the food bank to more easily share food with other local organizations, something they regularly do.
“When we pick up from Walmart or McLane (Hunger Solutions), instead of going three times we can just go once,” Ballard said. “It is great, it is really great. We still have the work to do after they bring it back, but it decreased the loads for the drivers.”
Henderson said after purchasing the truck, the organization’s new goal is to work on purchasing a new fork lift with a scale which will help when purchasing and weighing food priced by the pound.
Those who would like to make a monetary donation may send a check to P.O. Box 4482, Temple, TX 76505. For volunteer information call 254-778-6885 or visit ctlcministries.org.