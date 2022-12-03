Gospel concert
The Texans, an award-winning gospel group, will perform 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at San Gabriel Christian Church, located at 184 Country Road 421 in Thorndale.
The group consists of Sam Ray, lead singer and emcee; his wife, Brenda Ray, who sings tenor and is a comedian; and their son, Curtis Ray, who sings baritone.
Joining The Texans will be Duke Mason, who’s “a special performer because of his 46 inch height and deep base voice,” the church said in a news release.
The Texans raise funds in their travels to support mission works around the world including building church buildings and schools through their “Gifts of Love” program.
The concert is free and open to the public. A free will offering will be taken to support the ministries of the Texans and Duke Mason. For more information contact Billy Bob Cox, minister of San Gabriel Christian Church at 512-373-0954.
First Christian Church advent
First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple, invites the public to celebrate the second week of its advent season on Sunday.
The advent candle representing love will be lit at the beginning of the service at 10 a.m.
Senior Minister Mike Snell will present the message “A Consistent Prophesy” based on scriptures from Exodus 34:1-9, Zephaniah 3:17; and 1 John 4:19.
Bible study hosted by Snell will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, choir rehearsal will take place at 7 p.m. The choir is open to anyone who might wish to sing and participate in the Christmas season services. David Perez-Guerra, First Christian Church music director, will conduct the rehearsals.
Church property work days have been scheduled for Dec. 8, Dec. 9, and Dec. 10 to complete cleaning and fix-up tasks.
Members of the congregation will volunteer from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Churches Touching Lives for Christ to assist with food distribution.
All events are open to the public. For more information call the church office at 254-773-9061.
Volunteers sought
Good News Clubs are in need of volunteers to conduct Christmas party club events. This is an opportunity to share the gospel of the Lord Jesus with children in their space (apartment complexes, daycare centers, schools, or in your backyard).
For information contact Lydia Lowe at 254-780-7780.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job 1 and 2nd Timothy and Titus (Christian leadership), Colossians and James.
The class meets weekly. There are three options to participate: In person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women); and live on the Zoom online meeting platform.
The in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton. The class is open to all adults.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, co-ed, or married couples.
Each week participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class breaks for Christmas and spring break and finishes the week of May 1, 2023.
To register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
For information call 254-718-6104.