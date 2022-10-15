The JAIL Ministry’s annual banquet will return to the Bell County Expo Center on Thursday, bigger and better, after two years away due to COVID-19.
Steve Cannon, director of the ministry, said this year would be the 34th annual banquet that the organization has held. Over the past two years Cannon said the group had held their annual banquet online and have been unable to interact with the community as they used to.
The banquet will take place starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Expo Center in Belton, 301 W. Loop 121.
Cannon said the event was one of only two the organization holds annually to support their ministry efforts.
“We do it once a year and it is a way to tell the community about the ministry and get support from the community,” Cannon said.
As in previous years, the banquet will include dinner for guests as well as a lecture from a guest speaker.
This year the group has invited Stephen Canup, president of Freedom in Jesus Prison Ministries in Levelland, as its keynote speaker.
Cannon said that Canup had previously gone to jail, later finding Jesus and getting on the right track. He said that Canup will help educate attendees on what they can do to effectively reach out to people in jail.
This year, Cannon said he hopes the banquet will see at least 400 attendees, as only 262 have registered currently due to a delay in sending out invitations.
In previous years the group has attracted between 400 and 500 people to the event.
At the banquet this year, Cannon said he plans to update attendees on all the changes the group has made over the past two years.
One major change by the organization in the past two years has been a shift toward ministering to inmates over video.
“When COVID-19 came along … we were out for health reasons, so we had to think outside of the box,” Cannon said. “We bought some webcams and began to record videos here in the office in Belton, little half-hour videos with our volunteers and staff.”
Those videos, Cannon said, were shared through the tablets inmates at the Bell County jail use.
Over time, Cannon said the videos put out by the ministry grew popular enough that the company who operated the county’s tablets decided to include the videos on all of its devices across the country.
“The provider for Bell County added us to their catalog, and they are in 39 states and 254 jails and prisons,” Cannon said. “So now, just instead of being in Bell County we are in over 200,000 inmate tablets. So God said, ‘COVID? No problem.’”
Recently, Cannon said Bell County switched from their old tablet operator Securenet Systems to a new provider, Smart Communications. The new company has 10,000 inmate tablets across 24 states.
While Smart Communications has not yet partnered with the ministry for its videos, Cannon said the company has connected the tablets with a radio broadcast put on by the organization.
Cannon credited those who have donated and supported the ministry in the past for helping the organization be where it is now, ministering to thousands across the country each month.
Those who want to attend the banquet can find more information at www.jailmin.org.