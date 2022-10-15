Doing God's work in jails

Alan Muller, left, and Johner Martin, adult coordinator for the J.A.I.L. Ministry, help baptize an inmate during a previous J.A.I.L. Ministry event.

 Courtesy photo

The JAIL Ministry’s annual banquet will return to the Bell County Expo Center on Thursday, bigger and better, after two years away due to COVID-19.

smonaco@tdtnews.com