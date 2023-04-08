Three of the most powerful and liberating words ever spoken on earth: “HE IS RISEN!” Jesus Christ conquered sin, hell, and death at the cross. Satan, the evil god of this world, was totally defeated at the Cross of Christ! Jesus told the Apostle John, “I AM He who lives, and was dead, and behold I AM alive forevermore. Amen, I have the keys of Hell and Death!” When God the Father raised Jesus from the dead, the forgiveness of sins was obtained, the curse of sickness was revoked, and Satan was judged and condemned forever! The resurrection of Christ sealed His victory forever!