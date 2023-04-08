Three of the most powerful and liberating words ever spoken on earth: “HE IS RISEN!” Jesus Christ conquered sin, hell, and death at the cross. Satan, the evil god of this world, was totally defeated at the Cross of Christ! Jesus told the Apostle John, “I AM He who lives, and was dead, and behold I AM alive forevermore. Amen, I have the keys of Hell and Death!” When God the Father raised Jesus from the dead, the forgiveness of sins was obtained, the curse of sickness was revoked, and Satan was judged and condemned forever! The resurrection of Christ sealed His victory forever!
The last words that Jesus spoke as He was dying on the cross was a shout of victory! “IT IS FINISHED!” (John 19:30) Jesus was the victor — He had won the Battle of the Ages! Jesus Christ, the Lamb of God, had to die and shed His precious blood so that we could live. The curse of sin had to be removed, and His death was required to pay the price for our sins. “God made Him who knew no sin to become sin for us, that we could become the righteousness of God in Him. (2 Cor 5:21)
Jesus said, “If I be lifted up (crucified), I will draw all men to Me.” (John 12:32). In the context of that passage, it should read, “If I be lifted up, I will draw all judgment to Me.” The previous verse says, “Now is the judgment of this world, now the ruler of this world will be cast out.” The Apostle Paul summed up the gospel message in three short statements: “that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that He was buried, and that He rose again the third day according to the Scriptures.” (1 Corinthians 15:4-5)
Casting Crowns sing a song, “O Glorious Day” that proclaims the glorious message of the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ: The chorus of that song is: “Living, He loved me, Dying, He saved me, Buried, He carried my sins far away, Rising, He justified, freely forever. One day He’s coming back, O glorious day!”
The resurrection power of Jesus is present in every Christian through the indwelling of the Holy Spirit. His power enables us to walk in victory over sin, Satan, and sickness. Romans 8:11 - “If the Spirit of Him who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, He who raised Christ from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies because of the Spirit who dwells in you!” Not only was the curse of sin removed and buried forever, but the curse of sickness and disease was removed, and has no power over a born-again believer! The shed blood of Jesus has purchased the forgiveness of sins and eternal life. His broken body has purchased physical healing from all sickness and disease. “He Himself bore our sins in His own body on the tree, that we, having died to sin, might live for righteousness, by His stripes (wounds that cut deep in His body), you were healed!” (1 Peter 2:24) (Isaiah 53:4-5)
The very first recorded word that Jesus spoke after His resurrection was, “REJOICE!” (Matthew 28:9) Christians should be in a “celebration mode” continually because we have been “born-again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead!” (1 Peter 1:3)