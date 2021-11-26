Car show, concert and toy drive
Treasure in Heaven Ministries will hold a Christmas toy drive featuring a car show and concert from noon to 10 p.m. today at Lions Park in Temple.
The concert, which will take place at the Sam Farrow Amphitheater in the park, will feature multiple musical acts with Christian band Revelation as the headliner. Entry for the concert is a $10 toy or a $10 love donation.
More family-friendly musical acts, sponsors and vendors also are sought. For information contact Steven Donoso at 254-541-0429 or Paul Donoso 254-239-8912.
Applications for the toy drive may be filled out from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through Dec. 10 at 1115 S. 13th St. in Temple. A valid ID and birth certificates for the children must be provided.
‘Surviving the Holidays’ event
“Surviving the Holidays,” a free event that introduces people to Christ’s healing love and seeks to introduce them to a Grief Share group concept, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 4, in the fellowship hall at Grace Church Salado, 5798 FM 2484 in Salado.
The program will include a video, complementary workbook, and small group discussion. Light refreshments will be served.
Participants may register online at www.gracesalado.com/events or call Mary Hendrix at 858-232-4692 for information.
Calling area pastors
Submissions are sought for the weekly Pastor’s Corner column. For details, email living@tdtnews.com.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St. Temple, TX 76501.
All items are due by noon Monday.