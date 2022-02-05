The beginning of a new year brings a renewing of hope, an expectation that better things are going to happen. In these last two years we have been overwhelmed with a pandemic of sickness, political upheaval, violence, hardships, and a pervading atmosphere of lawlessness. Many of God’s people are weary, frustrated, and very perplexed; crying out to God: “Where are You Lord, and what in the world are You doing? When are you going to bring justice, truth, and righteousness to our nation?”
I hear the Lord saying, “Don’t be overly concerned with the affairs and condition of this world; I know exactly what I’m going to do and when I plan to do it. Rather be concerned about your relationship with Me and fulfilling My will for your life. I desire that you draw close to Me with a pure heart, to be zealous for our relationship, and return to your first love.” (Rev 2:4-5) The question we should be asking, “Lord, what do I need to do to grow in my faith, and to experience Your love in a greater capacity, and to be empowered to fulfill Your purpose for my life?
One major decision is to let the past be the past. Paul said, “This one thing I do, forgetting those things that are behind, and looking forward to the things that lie ahead, I press on to take hold of the high calling of God in Jesus Christ.” (Phil 3:13,14) Unless you leave the past - the good, the bad, and the ugly – at the cross - you will not be able to clearly see the plans that God has for you. Isaiah 43:18,19 – “Don’t remember the former things, nor consider the things of old. Behold, I will do a new thing, now it will spring forth; will you not know it?” The Lord has awesome blessings for His people this year, for those who will hear His voice and surrender to His Lordship!
One morning about 3 a.m., I was awakened with two Scripture verses on my mind: “Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me…Restore to me the joy of your salvation.” “Search me, O God, and know my heart, try me and know my thoughts (anxieties),and see if there is any wicked way (way of pain) within me, and lead me in the way everlasting.” (Psalm 51:1-13; Psalm 139:23,24)
Along with those verses, I heard this song going through my mind, “A Bright, Bright Shiny Day.” I was very excited and I knew the Lord was speaking to me, and not just to me, but to many Christians who had grown weary of the struggles from these last two years. These are the words to that song: “I can see clearly now the rain has gone; I can see all the obstacles in my way. Gone are the dark clouds that had me blind; it’s gonna be a bright, bright shiny day. I think I can make it now, the pain is gone, all of the bad feelings have disappeared. Here is the rainbow I’ve been praying for; It’s gonna be a bright, bright shiny day. Look all around, there’s nothing but blue skies, look straight ahead, there’s nothing but blue skies.”
If we are to clearly see the things that God has in store for us, we must submit our hearts to His grace and totally surrender to His will. There will be dark skies in the world, but for those who hear and obey His voice there will be blue skies straight ahead. “If we will believe, we will see the power and the glory of God this year! 2022 is the year of the breakthrough!
“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.” (Matthew 5:8)